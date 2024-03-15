Fool Me Once soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the show

Enhancing the fascinating plot of the 2024 Netflix miniseries, the Fool Me Once soundtrack is an enthralling and eclectic selection of songs. The series is based on Harlan Coben's 2016 novel. In the series, Michelle Keegan plays the widow Maya Stern, who previously served in the special forces. Adeel Akhtar plays detective Sami Kierce, who has a secret to keep.

The story follows Maya as she digs into her sister's and husband's deaths. Among the musicians on the soundtrack are Tears for Fears, Paul Weller, and Billy Scott. The featured needle drops are handled by music supervisor Catherine Grieves (How to Have S*x), while David Buckley (The Sandman) and Luke Richards (Six Four) write the score.

The soundtrack for Fool Me Once, featuring songs like Inside by Chris Avantgarde & Red Rosamond, adds depth and emotion to the series. Carefully selected lively and eerie songs enhance the story and engage viewers, from Billy Scott's upbeat You're the Greatest to the cast's haunting rendition of Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.

What are the other songs in Fool Me Once?

1) You're the Greatest by Billy Scott (episode 1)

In Fool Me Once episode 1, the song You're the Greatest by Billy Scott sets the mood and creates a sense of excitement and anticipation. The lively and catchy track improves the opening scenes and immediately draws viewers into the show's world with its upbeat lyrics and rhythm, enhancing the plot.

2) Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star by Cast (episode 4)

The cast's performance of Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star in episode 4 gives the scene a spooky and unsettling feel. The well-known tune adopts a somber tone, contributing nuance and intricacy to the story.

3) Dancing in the Moonlight by Toploader (episode 6)

The feel-good hit Dancing in the Moonlight by Toploader, which opens episode six, infuses the show with happiness and nostalgia. Within the plot, a joyful and celebratory moment is created by the lively tempo and catchy melody. This song gives the episode a whimsical, endearing touch that makes Fool Me Once viewers feel happy and comfortable.

4) Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears (episode 8)

The classic hit song Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears, which aptly embodies the themes of ambition and power in Fool Me Once, ends episode 8.

The song's memorable melody and provocative lyrics heighten the episode's dramatic climax and leave listeners feeling curious and eager for more.

What is the theme song for Fool Me Once on Netflix?

The theme song for the Netflix series Fool Me Once is Inside by Chris Avantgarde & Red Rosamond. Geek Music formally released this song in 2024. With its interesting melody and touching lyrics, it sets the tone for the entire show.

This song was also featured in Netflix's DARK season 3 episode 3, according to Aural Crave. It explores themes of reflection and fear, creating a creepy and powerful atmosphere that viewers find convincing. Inside is a standout track on the series' soundtrack due to its strong vocals and production, which received praise.

Fool Me Once is available to stream on Netflix.