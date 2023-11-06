Former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach joins BBC Strictly Come Dancing

As the glitter of disco balls casts stars across the dance floor, former Coronation Street sensation Ellie Leach is ready to glide through the next challenge on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

Fresh off her Salsa triumph during Halloween Week, the actress and her dashing partner, Vito Coppola, are set to embrace the elegance of the American Smooth in Week Seven's showdown.

Leach, known for her long-running role as Faye Windass, has hung up her Coronation Street boots and strapped on dancing shoes, proving her prowess is not limited to the cobbled streets of Weatherfield.

With a near-perfect score of 38 last weekend, Ellie and Vito took a leap to the top, earning them the leaderboard crown for their performance to Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Murder on the Dancefloor.

The twirling duo turned heads, especially, with judge Motsi Mabuse crowning their performance the dance of the night. Craig Revel Horwood, notoriously tough to please, couldn’t help but express his admiration,

"absolutely loved" the routine and lauded it as "incredible."

From Coronation Street to the dance floor: Dreams and Drama ft. Ellie Leach

The stakes are high as Ellie takes on Robbie Williams's Ain’t That a Kick in the Head, leaving audiences and judges eagerly anticipating another stunning performance.

Competing with other luminaries like Angela Rippon and Adam Thomas, Ellie has repeatedly dazzled the dance floor with her consistency and dedication. However, the question on everyone’s mind: can she sashay all the way to victory and clinch the Glitterball trophy?

Ellie's journey on Strictly has been a dream-turned-reality, as she confessed that stepping onto the Strictly dance floor has been one of her aspirations.

Partnering with Vito Coppola, Ellie's dance card has been marked with impressive scores that reflect her journey from a novice to a contender who could dance her way to the finale.

The multifaceted actor has tackled daunting storylines in Coronation Street since she was ten, including teenage pregnancy, complex relationships and challenging life changes.

Her departure from Coronation Street this April after 12 years marked the end of an era for her character but also the commencement of Ellie’s pursuit of new acting horizons.

Finale

The Strictly experience seems to have added a layer of spark to Ellie's life, particularly after a personal setback earlier in the year. Healing from a painful breakup, Ellie has channeled her energy into the dance competition, finding not just a partner in Vito but a source of inspiration and a renewal of self-belief.

Ellie and Vito's partnership extends beyond the dance floor, as seen in their shared adoration on social media, fuelling speculation of a brewing romance. A poignant onscreen kiss after a passionate Paso Doble added to the whispers and wonder.

Vito's heartfelt post to Ellie, affectionately calling her "Lulú," and her touching response, signal a bond that could be the couple's secret weapon in the competition.

As the Strictly live shows continue to dazzle audiences every weekend, Ellie Leach’s transformation from a Coronation Street star to a dancing queen remains a testament to her versatility and spirit.

Whether she wins the coveted trophy or not, Ellie's journey on Strictly has been nothing short of a spectacular pirouette on the grand stage of personal growth and public acclaim.

Strictly Come Dancing airs every Saturday at 7:05 pm on BBC One, with the results show following on Sunday evening. Fans and novices alike are hooked, waiting to see if Ellie and Vito's next performance will continue to be a smooth sail or if the competition will throw a spanner in the works.

Tune in, for the dance floor is calling, and Ellie Leach is answering, one dazzling step at a time.