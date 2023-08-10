Foundation season 2 episode 5 on Apple TV+: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

Foundation season 2 episode 5, titled The Sighted and the Seen, is slated to arrive on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 12 am ET/PT.

The hit Apple TV+ science fiction epic follows the story of a group of exiles who work towards protecting the entire human race from the impending demise of the Galactic Empire. The group is led by the exceptional mathematician Hari Seldon, who has the power to forecast the future.

Seldon is convinced that the Empire will eventually crumble. However, to lessen the misery and chaos that will ensue after the fall, he orders the exiles to discover the different worlds throughout the galaxy where they have to build Foundations for the future of all civilization.

The show has been praised by global audiences and critics for its intriguing one of kind storyline and beautiful storytelling. In addition, the show hosts an exceptionally talented star cast including names like Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Laura Birn, Leah Harvey, and Lou Llobell, among others.

Foundation season 2 episode 5 - Gaal, Salvor, and Hari discover a new planet

Leah Harvey as Salvor in Foundation (Image via IMDb)

While no official promo teaser has been released for the upcoming episode of the show, various sources online have revealed that the episode will be centered around Gaal, Salvor, and Hari's journey to planet Ignis and the shocking discoveries they make there.

The episode's title, The Sighted and the Seen, subtly hints at the superpower that the people of Ignis hold, that is, they are able to see the future. They believe that everyone in the universe has already been 'sighted' and therefore their destinies are predetermined. It'll be interesting to see how the trio reacts to this information and whether it might throw a wrench into Hari Seldon's plans for the future.

The official synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Gaal, Salvor and Hari arrive on Ignis and meet the source of the strange signal they've been tracking; Dawn and Dusk are suspicious of Day."

Another storyline that viewers could look out for is Brother Day's suspicious behavior. Day has not yet revealed his true intentions of remaining in Dawn and Dusk's company and they are getting paranoid that Day is up to no good and intends on destroying communities.

More about Foundation's synopsis

The official synopsis of the show, as per Apple TV+, reads:

"More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself.''

It continues:

"The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.''

The show is written and directed by David S. Goyer and Isaac Asimov and debuted on Apple TV+ on September 24, 2021.

Foundation season 2 episode 5 premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 12 am ET/PT.