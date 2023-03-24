Four Chord Music Festival 2023: Lineup, dates, venues, tickets, where to buy, and more

Four Chord Music Festival has announced its much-anticipated 2023 return to Pennsylvania for its ninth year. The festival, which has become a staple of the punk rock scene, promises to deliver an unforgettable experience to its fans.

Festival founder Rishi Bahl said:

"Couldn't be more excited to get Four Chord Music Fest 9 up and running for this year. The lineup has been especially curated to try to attract the widest possible crowd within the punk rock genre, and I think it rocks. We also take pride in trying to make it as affordable as possible by controlling the fees, total cost, etc. We hope the scene will come together and spend the weekend of the year with us. DIY Til' We Die."

Tickets for the festival are available for purchase via the Four Chord Music Festival's official website: https://www.fourchordmusicfestival.com/tickets

Here are the details of the ticket prices:

Single-day ticket: $94

Single-day VIP pass: $196

Two-day general admission ticket: $160

Two-day VIP pass: $290

Four Chord Music Festival 2023: Gaslight Anthem and Yellow Card to headline the tour

The Four Chord Music Festival 2023 promises to be a weekend to remember, as these iconic artists come together to celebrate their love for music, the environment, and the ocean.

The venues for the festival include Wild Things Park, Pittsburgh/ Washington, and Pennsylvania.

The complete lineup of artists for the festival is as follows:

August 12, 2023:

Yellowcard (performing Ocean Avenue)

Taking Back Sunday

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Waterparks

The Maine

Magnolia Park

Origami Angel

Mest

Eternal Boy

Patent Pending

Keep Flying

Old Neon

August 13, 2023:

Gaslight Anthem

The Interrupters

Alkaline Trio

Streetlight Manifesto

Face to Face

American Football

Dave Hause & the Mermaid

Punchline

Sincere Engineer

SPACED

Look Out Loretta

More artists for the Four Chord Music Festival are yet to be announced.

The Four Chord Music Festival 2023 is set to make waves as it features a star-studded lineup that includes some of the biggest names in music.

Gaslight Anthem is an American rock band formed in New Brunswick, New Jersey in 2006. The band consisted of lead vocalist and guitarist Brian Fallon, guitarist Alex Rosamilia, bassist Alex Levine, and drummer Benny Horowitz.

Their music often explores themes of nostalgia, love, and loss, and their lyrics have been praised for their emotional depth by fans around the world. Gaslight Anthem will be one of the main headliners of the Four Chord Music Festival.

Another headliner at the Four Chord Music Festival is Yellowcard, an American rock band that formed in Jacksonville, Florida in 1997. The band consisted of Ryan Key (vocals, guitar), Sean Mackin (violin, vocals), Ryan Mendez (guitar), Josh Portman (bass), and Longineu W. Parsons III (drums).

They released their debut album, Midget Tossing, in 1997 and went on to release several more albums over the years, including Ocean Avenue (2003), which became their breakthrough album and included hit singles such as Way Away and Only One.

The band disbanded in 2017, but they left a lasting legacy in the alternative rock and pop punk scenes, influencing countless other bands with their unique sound and style.

The Four Chord Music Festival has been running since 2011

The Four Chord Music Festival is an annual music festival that takes place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. As the name suggests, the festival is known for featuring bands that play songs with four-chord progressions.

The festival was first held in 2011 and has since grown to become one of the most popular music festivals in the region, drawing thousands of attendees each year. It is typically held in late September or early October.

The festival features a lineup of punk rock, pop punk, and emo bands, many of whom have achieved significant success in the genre. Past performers have included bands such as The Wonder Years, The Menzingers, State Champs, Real Friends, Neck Deep, and The Story So Far.

In addition to the music, the festival also offers a variety of food and drink options, as well as merchandise from the participating bands and other vendors. There are also meet-and-greet opportunities with the bands.

