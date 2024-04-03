Frankie Muniz's character in Malcolm in the Middle explored as actor opens up about walking off the show for two episodes

Frankie Muniz, who played the titular character in Malcolm in the Middle, recently revealed that he skipped two consecutive episodes of the show. He provided some insight into the atmosphere on the set of the particular show.

Muniz is currently a part of the Australian reality show I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, a reality TV show based on survival. In April, the former child star admitted in episode 8 of the reality show that,

"There were two episodes I’m not in. I walked off the set."

Even though Frankie Muniz refrained from dropping any names or providing excessive details, he did state that he left out of protest due to the actions of "certain people".

He stated that he was not present for two episodes because the environment of the set was made toxic by some people and other cast members were not willing to confront them whom he described as "controlling, rude, or disrespectful."

“I didn’t care if they told me I was never going back, because it was worth it to me. It helped that the show was based around me.”

Malcolm in the Middle first aired in 2000 and the series ended after seven seasons in May 2006.

Frankie Muniz played the boy-genius Malcolm Wilkerson in Malcolm in the Middle

In the show Malcolm in the Middle, Malcolm was a genius, with an IQ of 165, putting him in the "above average" part of the IQ chart. Malcolm's intelligence made it possible for him to recall details such as license plates he had seen in the past and to place restaurant orders without having to glance at the menu. However, Malcolm's greatest desire was to be normal.

His academic prowess had shown to be more of a burden than a blessing throughout the series since he was the person his family frequently went to in times of need.

His relationship with his brothers was strenuous most of the time and there had been moments of gloom and acrimony between them.

Additionally, Malcolm was a full-time student, although he had held a number of temporary positions at his mother's request, including babysitting, teaching, and working at the same Lucky Aide pharmacy as his mother.

He perpetually balanced on the edge of youth and maturity. Even though he was very smart and enthusiastic about learning, he still got into arguments with his brothers, played practical jokes, and generally lacked foresight, just like other young teens.

Furthermore, the show also established that Malcolm was a highly attractive, intelligent, hardworking, diligent, moralistic, sweet, kind, and caring boy who appeared to have a very miserable life.

Frankie Muniz is a contestant in I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Frankie Muniz is one of the 12 contestants of season 10 of the Australian show called I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

In the trailer of the recent season of the show, Muniz talked about why he joined the show in the first place during his introduction. In the video, he mentioned that he enjoys stepping outside of his comfort zone. So he became a part of the show since it is a tough show on surviving in the wild.

Frankie Muniz then went on to say that he is aware that there will be tasks involved that he dislikes. However, he is confident that he is prepared for the challenge.

Interested people can watch I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Australia on Apple TV.