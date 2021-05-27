Friends Reunion guests BTS, Malala Yousafzai, David Beckham, and more share their favorite moments from the hit sitcom

The highly anticipated "Friends Reunion" premiered on May 27th on HBO Max. The show featured the original cast, along with former recurring cast members and celebrity guest stars.

From K-pop group BTS to American superstar Justin Bieber, celebrities worldwide shared details about how "Friends" impacted their lives. This article dives into the five best reactions from celebrities.

What the guest stars had to say

5) Maggie Wheeler, aka Janice

Maggie Wheeler on Access Hollywood (Image via YouTube)

Maggie Wheeler played Janice, Chandler's ex-girlfriend. She is well-known for her iconic laugh and shocked the crowd with her entrance. She jokingly asked the cast why she wasn't voted to have the loudest laugh. The actress yelled from the side of the stage:

"OH MY GOD! I can't believe you didn't say me!"

Wheeler spoke about how she got the role and what efforts she made to popularize the infamous cackle. She went on to say that,

"I got the audition across my fax machine and it said 'fast talking New Yorker' and I thought knew her, I grew up there, she lives in me."

Wheeler said Matthew Perry inspired her to laugh freely.

"Matthew Perry is so funny. The minute he opened his mouth I cracked up. I looked at him and HAHAHA!"

4) Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling on CBS (Image via YouTube)

Actress Mindy Kaling, better known as Kelly from The Office, commented on specific writing techniques that impressed her. As an avid writer, Kaling appreciated the show's humor. She said:

"I love the episode where they just returned home from London, and Monica and Chandler are trying to keep the secret that they're hooking up. The cast, they know how powerful just like a funny visual setpiece will be."

She continued by commenting on the comedic writing.

"It's funnier than anything they could've ever said. Friends are so good with farce, when there's a secret, it's so fun because the audience knows but none of the rest of the cast knows"

3) Malala and her bestfriend Vee

Malala and Vee (Image via YouTube)

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai and her best friend Vee also graced the reunion with their presence. They jokingly discussed the characters of the show, and Vee told Yousafzai that,

"I think you are like Joey 100% because you just walk into my room with these jokes that don't make sense, and you're howling with tears rolling down your eyes."

They both laughed and commented on the impact "Friends" had on their real-life friendship.

"We love Friends. We realized what this true addiction to a tv show means. We watched it together as well, Friends brought Friends together."

2) David Beckham

David Beckham on James Corden's show (Image via YouTube)

British soccer legend and celebrity David Beckham claimed the show always made him smile. Beckham reminisced on a specific episode that made him "smile almost to the point of crying." He said that,

"My fav episode would be the one where they are all getting ready in the apartment... its one of those episodes where when im away and feeling low, it makes me smile almost to the point of crying"

Beckham continued by comparing himself to the group's matriarch, Monica. He said that,

"I'd have to say I'm most like Monica because I'm a clean freak. I travel a lot, I'm always in hotels, always got down time. When I miss the kids and the family, I put on Friends because it makes me smile."

1) BTS

BTS promoting new hit song "Butter" (Image via YouTube)

K-pop group BTS also discussed the impact "Friends" had on their respective childhoods. RM commented on how the show helped him learn English as a child. He said that,

"My mom bought me the DVDs of the whole series when I was in elementary school. Friends really had a big hand in teaching me English, and the show really taught me things about life and true friendship."

The entire group then chimed in, expressing their love for the show. They shouted:

"We love Friends!"

Friends reunion Special Credits

In addition to the guest stars, other celebrities were also featured in the reunion. Justin Bieber, Cara Delevingne, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga, and Tom Selleck made minor appearances.

Bieber, Delevingne, and Crawford stunned the crowd by wearing original costumes from the show. Bieber wore Ross' famous Halloween "sputnik" costume, Delevingne wore Rachel's infamously hideous pink bridesmaid's dress, and Crawford glided along the runaway wearing Ross' favorite leather pants.

best fashion runaway of my baby cara 💜 #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/49dS17aK8l — valen ¹ᴰ; friends reunion (@ecuadorjonas) May 27, 2021

Lady Gaga spiced Phoebe's song "Smelly Cat" with Lisa Kudrow and even brought along a choir for special effects.

Tom Selleck walked through the door at the beginning of the reunion as a throwback reference to the shocking relationship between Monica and Richard.

For obvious reasons, I am most excited to see Tom Selleck and his mustache during the #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/Wk8mLvNf93 — Matt C (@MattfromKC) May 21, 2021