Frog Brigade, short for Colonel Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, have announced their reunion after twenty years.

Les Claypool, who is also the artist behind the music group Primus, said in an exclusive interview with The Relix:

The Frog Brigade was a wonderful conduit into this very cool world that I had always straddled.It has always been very important to me–as far as just evolving and representing a new chapter in my life, not just career.

VIP presales are available from the official website lesclaypool.com or from Ticketmaster.com, as well as Summer Camp Festival.com from February 1 2023 at 10 pm Pacific Standard Time. General tickets are also available from the same sites. Prices of tickets start at $199.

Fishbone @FishboneSoldier Adding to this awesome 2023, we are happy to announce that we’ll be kicking off the 1st 6 shows with @primus (Les) and his Fearless Flying Frog Brigade… kicking off 5/17 to 5/24. Come party with us…. Been loving and touring with #LesClaypool for decades… let’s go another round Adding to this awesome 2023, we are happy to announce that we’ll be kicking off the 1st 6 shows with @primus (Les) and his Fearless Flying Frog Brigade… kicking off 5/17 to 5/24. Come party with us…. Been loving and touring with #LesClaypool for decades… let’s go another round https://t.co/PddhWXrumU

Frog Brigade to perform Pink Floyd's Animals

Les Claypool and his band, the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, will perform a complete rendition of Pink Floyd's Animals, during their tour.

The complete schedule, with venues, is given below:

With Fishbone

May 17, 2023 Stateline, NV – TBA

May 19, 2023 Napa, California at Blue Note Summer Sessions

May 20, Santa Cruz, California at Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium

May 21, 2023 San Diego, California at The Observatory North Park

May 23, 2023 Salt Lake City, Utah at TBA

May 24, 2023 Denver Colorado at The Mission Ballroom

Fearless Flying Frog Brigade (Unaccompanied)

May 26, 2023 Chillicothe, Ilinois at Summer Camp Music Festival

May 26, 2023 Kansas City, Montana at Grinders KC

May 28, 2023 Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater

Neal Francis @thenealfrancis Happy to announce we'll be supporting Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade this summer on select dates! Tickets are on public sale this Friday, Feb. 3 at 10am local: 10atoms.com/NFtour Happy to announce we'll be supporting Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade this summer on select dates! Tickets are on public sale this Friday, Feb. 3 at 10am local: 10atoms.com/NFtour https://t.co/IThJY4NCme

With Neal Francis:

May 30, 2023 Buffalo, New York at Town Ballroom

May 31, 2023 Columbus, Ohio at KEMBA Live!

June 1, 2023 Lansing, WV at Mountain Music Festival (no Neal Francis)

June 2, 2023 Detroit, MI at Royal Oak Music Theatre

adrian belew @THEadrianbelew Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew will bring their Remain in Light tribute to more cities throughout the US this May & June. Pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10am local time. Sign up today at remaininlight.net to receive your access code ahead the public sale this Friday. Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew will bring their Remain in Light tribute to more cities throughout the US this May & June. Pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10am local time. Sign up today at remaininlight.net to receive your access code ahead the public sale this Friday. https://t.co/y4pyXSF2Zj

With Jerry Harrison and Andrew Belew: Remain in Light:

June 6, 2023, Richmond, Virginia at Brown's Island

June 7, 2023 Raleigh, North Carolina at Memorial Auditorium

June 9, 2023 Asheville, North Carolina at Rabbit Rabbit

June 10,2023 Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern

June 11, 2023 Columbia, South Carolina at Township Auditorium

June 13, 2023 Dallas, Texas at Music Hall at Fair Park

June 14, 2023 Austin, Texas at Moody Amphitheater

June 16, 2023 Houston, Texas at White Oak Music Hall

June 17, 2023 New Orleans, Louisiana at Mardi Gras World

June 19, 2023 Mobile, Alabama at Saenger Theatre

June 20, 2023 Tampa, Florida at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Fearless Flying Frog Brigade (Unaccompanied)

Jujne 22, 2023 Baltimore, Maryland at The Lyric (with W.I.T.C.H. )

June 23, 2023 Port Chester, NY at The Capitol Theatre

June 24, 2023 Westbury, New York at In The Round

June 26, 2023 Northampton, MA at The Pines Theatre at Look Park

With The Budos Band:

June 28, 2023 Portland, Maine at State Theatre

June 29, 2023 Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 29, 2023 to July 2 Scranton, Pennsylvania at Peach Music Festival (no Budos Band)

July 2, 2023 Chicago, Ilinois at The Salt Shed (indoors)

July 3, 2023 St. Paul, Minnesota at Palace Theatre

With Moon Duo:

July 7, 2023 Bonner, Montana at KettleHouse Amphitheater

July 8, 2023 8 Redmond, Wyamoing at Marymoor Park Live

July 9, 2023, Forest Grove, Oregon at Grand Lodge Hotel and Property

July 11, 2023 Wheatland, California at Hard Rock Live

July13, 2023 San Luis Obispo, California at Madonna Inn

July 14, 2023 Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern

July 15, 2023 Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

Poll : 0 votes