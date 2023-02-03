Frog Brigade, short for Colonel Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, have announced their reunion after twenty years.
Les Claypool, who is also the artist behind the music group Primus, said in an exclusive interview with The Relix:
The Frog Brigade was a wonderful conduit into this very cool world that I had always straddled.It has always been very important to me–as far as just evolving and representing a new chapter in my life, not just career.
VIP presales are available from the official website lesclaypool.com or from Ticketmaster.com, as well as Summer Camp Festival.com from February 1 2023 at 10 pm Pacific Standard Time. General tickets are also available from the same sites. Prices of tickets start at $199.
Frog Brigade to perform Pink Floyd's Animals
Les Claypool and his band, the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, will perform a complete rendition of Pink Floyd's Animals, during their tour.
The complete schedule, with venues, is given below:
With Fishbone
- May 17, 2023 Stateline, NV – TBA
- May 19, 2023 Napa, California at Blue Note Summer Sessions
- May 20, Santa Cruz, California at Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium
- May 21, 2023 San Diego, California at The Observatory North Park
- May 23, 2023 Salt Lake City, Utah at TBA
- May 24, 2023 Denver Colorado at The Mission Ballroom
Fearless Flying Frog Brigade (Unaccompanied)
- May 26, 2023 Chillicothe, Ilinois at Summer Camp Music Festival
- May 26, 2023 Kansas City, Montana at Grinders KC
- May 28, 2023 Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater
With Neal Francis:
- May 30, 2023 Buffalo, New York at Town Ballroom
- May 31, 2023 Columbus, Ohio at KEMBA Live!
- June 1, 2023 Lansing, WV at Mountain Music Festival (no Neal Francis)
- June 2, 2023 Detroit, MI at Royal Oak Music Theatre
With Jerry Harrison and Andrew Belew: Remain in Light:
- June 6, 2023, Richmond, Virginia at Brown's Island
- June 7, 2023 Raleigh, North Carolina at Memorial Auditorium
- June 9, 2023 Asheville, North Carolina at Rabbit Rabbit
- June 10,2023 Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern
- June 11, 2023 Columbia, South Carolina at Township Auditorium
- June 13, 2023 Dallas, Texas at Music Hall at Fair Park
- June 14, 2023 Austin, Texas at Moody Amphitheater
- June 16, 2023 Houston, Texas at White Oak Music Hall
- June 17, 2023 New Orleans, Louisiana at Mardi Gras World
- June 19, 2023 Mobile, Alabama at Saenger Theatre
- June 20, 2023 Tampa, Florida at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Fearless Flying Frog Brigade (Unaccompanied)
- Jujne 22, 2023 Baltimore, Maryland at The Lyric (with W.I.T.C.H. )
- June 23, 2023 Port Chester, NY at The Capitol Theatre
- June 24, 2023 Westbury, New York at In The Round
- June 26, 2023 Northampton, MA at The Pines Theatre at Look Park
With The Budos Band:
- June 28, 2023 Portland, Maine at State Theatre
- June 29, 2023 Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- June 29, 2023 to July 2 Scranton, Pennsylvania at Peach Music Festival (no Budos Band)
- July 2, 2023 Chicago, Ilinois at The Salt Shed (indoors)
- July 3, 2023 St. Paul, Minnesota at Palace Theatre
With Moon Duo:
- July 7, 2023 Bonner, Montana at KettleHouse Amphitheater
- July 8, 2023 8 Redmond, Wyamoing at Marymoor Park Live
- July 9, 2023, Forest Grove, Oregon at Grand Lodge Hotel and Property
- July 11, 2023 Wheatland, California at Hard Rock Live
- July13, 2023 San Luis Obispo, California at Madonna Inn
- July 14, 2023 Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern
- July 15, 2023 Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren