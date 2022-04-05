From Lady Gaga to Donatella Versace: All the celebs BTS met at the 2022 Grammys

The Grammy Awards lived up to all its glam, especially when it came to K-pop sensation BTS being able to meet some of the best talents in Hollywood.

The group not only made a grand entry but also got to meet and get personally acquainted with big Hollywood names such as John Legend, Lady Gaga, Donatella Versace, and many more.

There's a lot of buzz surrounding the Grammys. It's not only a platform that recognizes a wide variety of music, but artists also get to meet and socialize with others.

BTS was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance category, but it did not win the trophy. However, it managed to win and steal the hearts of many fans and celebrities alike.

Netizens reacts to BTS and its celebrity encounters at the Grammys

The 65th Grammy Awards was not BTS first appearance, and the group was smooth in its interactions, walking the red carpet, clicking pictures, and connecting with some iconic Hollywood talent. Netizens and ARMYs could not contain their excitement to see their favorite band interact with some worldwide stars.

One netizen shared images of group member V interacting with the sensational Lady Gaga.

On the official account of The Daily Show, the host of Grammys 2022, Trevor Noah, shared a picture of him and BTS.

Sparking controversy and speculation throughout the internet, one netizen shared a picture of V with pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo.

But the hype does not end here. One netizen shared images of the group clicking a picture with Donatella Versace herself.

Netizens shared images of the group meeting the likes of Scooter Braun, actress Laverne Cox from Orange Is The New Black, Korean-American director Michelle Zauner, and singer-songwriter Jon Batiste.

The group also shared a legendary moment with music legend John Legend himself. The members also met his wife Chrissy Teigen and their daughter Luna.

See more of the best We're officially jealous of @JohnLegend and @ChrissyTeigen's daughter Luna for living our dream of meeting #BTS See more of the best #Grammys pics here: bit.ly/GrammysShow222 We're officially jealous of @JohnLegend and @ChrissyTeigen's daughter Luna for living our dream of meeting #BTS! 💜 See more of the best #Grammys pics here: bit.ly/GrammysShow222 https://t.co/03ov42cHh6

But the celeb picture that stole the hearts of ARMYs was the group's interaction and clicks with singer Megan Thee Stallion. The group shared a couple of selfies with the superstar.

The K-pop sensation managed to woo some leading celebrities to be part of the ever-growing ARMY fandom. Fans and netizens continued to cheer for the group and shared various clips of the members from the night.

From their performances and shenanigans to their celebrity encounters, the K-pop phenoms were the true stars of the evening.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan