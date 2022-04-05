×
From Lady Gaga to Donatella Versace: All the celebs BTS met at the 2022 Grammys

BTS at the 2022 Grammy Awards (Image via Kevin Mauzer/Getty Images)
Nikhita Unnikrishnan Menon
ANALYST
Modified Apr 05, 2022 11:36 AM IST
The Grammy Awards lived up to all its glam, especially when it came to K-pop sensation BTS being able to meet some of the best talents in Hollywood.

The group not only made a grand entry but also got to meet and get personally acquainted with big Hollywood names such as John Legend, Lady Gaga, Donatella Versace, and many more.

There's a lot of buzz surrounding the Grammys. It's not only a platform that recognizes a wide variety of music, but artists also get to meet and socialize with others.

BTS was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance category, but it did not win the trophy. However, it managed to win and steal the hearts of many fans and celebrities alike.

Netizens reacts to BTS and its celebrity encounters at the Grammys

The 65th Grammy Awards was not BTS first appearance, and the group was smooth in its interactions, walking the red carpet, clicking pictures, and connecting with some iconic Hollywood talent. Netizens and ARMYs could not contain their excitement to see their favorite band interact with some worldwide stars.

One netizen shared images of group member V interacting with the sensational Lady Gaga.

[💜]BTS V with @ladygaga 💕#방탄소년단 #BTS @BTS_twt https://t.co/Yqql6HBiRz

On the official account of The Daily Show, the host of Grammys 2022, Trevor Noah, shared a picture of him and BTS.

Dipped. #GRAMMYs #BTS https://t.co/NVyeBRbh9u

Sparking controversy and speculation throughout the internet, one netizen shared a picture of V with pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo.

[PHOTO] 220404 @BTS_twt Olivia Rodrigo and V of BTS pose during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards#BTS #방탄소년단 #V @oliviarodrigo https://t.co/qSxG7vI9lp

But the hype does not end here. One netizen shared images of the group clicking a picture with Donatella Versace herself.

[PHOTOS] 220404 @BTS_twtDonatella Versace with BTS at the 64th GRAMMY Awards (via gettyimages) #BTS #방탄소년단 https://t.co/Zsfp7x6Mxp

Netizens shared images of the group meeting the likes of Scooter Braun, actress Laverne Cox from Orange Is The New Black, Korean-American director Michelle Zauner, and singer-songwriter Jon Batiste.

.@BTS_twt with Bang PD and Scooter Braun on the Grammys Red Carpet https://t.co/M1TrfZfvnH
Laverne Cox mentioned @BTS_twt HAVE 4 SOLD OUT CONCERTS 💅 https://t.co/gYSiNKm4ws
BTS and Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast @ 64th Grammy Awards (gettyimages) https://t.co/NCmbI3h95F

The group also shared a legendary moment with music legend John Legend himself. The members also met his wife Chrissy Teigen and their daughter Luna.

We're officially jealous of @JohnLegend and @ChrissyTeigen's daughter Luna for living our dream of meeting #BTS! 💜 See more of the best #Grammys pics here: bit.ly/GrammysShow222 https://t.co/03ov42cHh6

But the celeb picture that stole the hearts of ARMYs was the group's interaction and clicks with singer Megan Thee Stallion. The group shared a couple of selfies with the superstar.

They got that superstar glow. A #GRAMMYs butter reunion ft. #BTS and @theestallion https://t.co/2hZnnFjUmG

The K-pop sensation managed to woo some leading celebrities to be part of the ever-growing ARMY fandom. Fans and netizens continued to cheer for the group and shared various clips of the members from the night.

From their performances and shenanigans to their celebrity encounters, the K-pop phenoms were the true stars of the evening.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
