From Olivia Wilde to Emily Ratajkowski: Every celebrity who has criticized the Blue Origin space trip

On April 14, 2025, Jeff Bezos's space travel company, Blue Origin, launched NS-31, a space flight featuring an all-woman crew. The rocket, which went to space for under 11 minutes, carried six passengers, including former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, movie producer Kerianne Flynn, singer Katy Perry, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, Jeff Bezos's fiancée Lauren Sanchez, and broadcast journalist Gayle King.

The space trip, which traveled to the edge of space and returned to Earth, may have been a lifetime memory for the crew; however, it has faced backlash from prominent figures in the industry.

On April 14, 2025, model and actress Emily Ratajkowski expressed her views on the Blue Origin space trip, calling it "end time s*it." While addressing the all-female crew, Emily noted that while some claimed the trip was about Mother Earth, the spacecraft was developed and financed by a company that is harming the planet.

“Look at the state of the world, and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space, and for what? What was the marketing there? And then to try to make it like … I’m disgusted. Literally, I’m disgusted,” she said.

Joining Emily Ratajkowski in criticizing the space trip was Year One actress Olivia Wilde. The actress posted a meme on her Instagram Stories featuring two photos of Katy Perry, accompanied by the text "getting off a commercial flight in 2025 #BlueOrigin."

In the first picture, the singer is holding up a daisy that she took to space as a tribute to her daughter with Orlando Bloom, named Daisy Dove Bloom. The second photo shows Katy Perry kissing the ground after exiting the rocket. Olivia Wilde paired the meme with a caption that reads:

"Billion dollars bought some good memes, I guess."

Oivia Wilde's take on NS-31's space trip (Image via Instagram/@entertainmenttonight)

Amy Schumer, Olivia Munn, and Jessica Chastain join the list of celebrities criticizing Blue Origin's latest space trip

Alongside Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski, comedian and actress Amy Schumer took a jab at Blue Origin's latest all-women space trip, sharing her thoughts in a humorous way.

Pretending to join the crew in space, Schumer remarked that Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, and Amanda Nguyen have been her "guiding lights through this whole journey." Amy Schumer joked about getting a call to be part of the space travel company's team in the morning, jokingly questioning:

"How high were the people who came up with the name for space? Were they like, ‘What should we call it? It’s got so much, like, space.’”

Additionally, Violet actress Olivia Munn voiced her discontent regarding the Blue Origin space trip during her appearance on TODAY With Jenna & Friends on April 3, 2025, just before the all-women crew launched into space.

Munn remarked that there were more pressing issues in the world at the time and suggested that if the celebrities wanted to go to space, they should not have advertised it.

"I know this is obnoxious, but it's so much money to go to space. There's a lot of people who can't even afford eggs," she added.

Olivia Munn also said that space exploration was developed to benefit humanity and expand knowledge, questioning what the Blue Origin space trip would contribute, aside from expending a significant amount of resources.

While actress Jessica Chastain didn't express any verbal or written criticism of Blue Origin's recent space trip, she took a subtle jab at it by reposting an article from The Guardian. The piece was titled "The Blue Origin flight showcased the utter defeat of American feminism."

Besides celebrities, the fast food restaurant chain Wendy's also took a dig at Blue Origin's 11-minute space visit by responding to an X post from @PopCrave, which informed netizens about Katy Perry's return from space. The official Wendy's X account replied to the post, asking if the singer could be sent back.

