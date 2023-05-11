Fruity Pebbles and 2 other Nike X cereal sneaker collabs 

Nike has become one of the world's largest suppliers of athletic shoes and apparel, sponsoring numerous sports teams and athletes around the world. The sneaker brand has collaborated with various brands and designers to create unique and limited edition sneaker collections. One interesting trend that has emerged in these joint ventures is the concept of "cereal sneaker" collaborations.

Cereal sneaker collaborations involve the sneaker brand partnering with popular breakfast cereal brands to create limited edition sneakers inspired by the cereal's packaging and flavors. The cereal sneaker collaborations have become popular among sneaker collectors and cereal enthusiasts alike, as they combine two different worlds in a unique and playful way.

Nike has collaborated with two top cereal brands, Fruity Pebbles and General Mills

1) Nike x General Mills

foodrap

General Mills x Nike Kyrie 4 "Cereal Pack"



Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Cinnamon Toast Crunch



Lucky Charms

Lucky Charms



Kix

Kix

In 2018, the sportswear brand collaborated with General Mills to create a set of shoes inspired by three iconic cereals -- Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Kix. The pack also included a Wheaties pair.

The collaboration was with NBA star Kyrie Irving, who helped design the shoes. The shoes were released as a breakfast-branded series of Kyrie 4 basketball sneakers, and the sneakers were packaged inside boxes designed to look like their respective cereal boxes.

2) Magic Fruity PEBBLES x Nike x LeBron James

Markie Devo



Purchase the cereal and get a chance to win the sneakers



Goes down March 7th!! You can get the cereal nationwide at all stores that carry the Post brand(Walmart, Giant, Stop and Shop, Target.. LeBron X Pebbles cereal for a Magic Fruity pebbles and Nike sneaker collab

The Magic Fruity PEBBLES x Nike x LeBron James collaboration has resulted in the release of several sneakers, including the LeBron 19 Low Magic Fruity Pebbles and the LeBron James x Dunk Low Fruity Pebbles.

The LeBron 19 Low Magic Fruity Pebbles features actual photography of the cereal on the collar and inner sleeve, and a clear Max Air unit that turns purple when exposed to light. The sneaker also includes Magic Fruity Pebbles embroidery on the inner side of the left tongue and sockliners featuring Fred Flintstone and a cartoon LeBron.

3) Nike LeBron 4 “Fruity Pebbles”

The LeBron 4 “Fruity Pebbles” is a sneaker that was originally a Player Exclusive for LeBron James. The shoe was initially slated to be released during the 2022 Holiday season, before the drop was eventually canceled.

The sneaker is set to make its highly anticipated retail debut in Spring 2024 at select sneaker retailers and the official website of the sneaker brand. It has a white Foamposite shell decorated with Fruity Pebbles overlaying the liner and midsole, pull tabs, purple laces, along with a multicolor transparent outsole.

The label has previously joined hands with numerous food and beverage brands

Clutch Kicks



These PEs from 2006 are making a grand return this holiday season!

The Nike LeBron 4 "Fruity Pebbles will be released this December at select retailers and Nike website with retail price set at $250!

Nike has also collaborated with other food and beverage brands for their sneaker collections, such as the Ben & Jerry's Chunky Dunky Dunk Low SB released in 2020, inspired by the ice cream brand's packaging and flavors.

The sneaker brand's cereal sneaker collaborations have become a popular trend in recent years, with the brand partnering with popular breakfast cereal brands to create limited edition sneakers inspired by their packaging or flavors. These collaborations have not only appealed to sneaker collectors but also to cereal enthusiasts, as they bring together two different worlds in a unique manner.

These cereal sneaker collaborations have showcased the brand's ability to think outside the box and create innovative designs that capture the attention of consumers. They have also shown the potential for brand collaborations to be successful when they tap into popular culture and resonate with consumers on a personal level.

