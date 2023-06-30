Full Circle cast list and characters explored

Steven Soderbergh is gearing up to launch his latest television project on Max, Full Circle, which is described as a gripping crime thriller that delves into a botched kidnapping, uncovering long-held secrets that connect multiple characters and stories in the current day New York City.

With an ensemble cast featuring talented actors like Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, and Dennis Quaid, the series, which releases on Thursday, July 13, promises to captivate audiences with its complex narrative and strong performances.

Fans of Soderbergh's work can expect his signature narrative style, which includes multidimensional, non-linear storylines, plot twists from a third-person perspective, and a unique sequencing style.

Full Circle cast and major characters explored, in brief

1) Zazie Beetz as Maya Richards

Zazie Beetz takes on the role of Maya Richards, a tenacious and intuitive investigative journalist in Full Circle. The character is a skilled reporter who works for a prominent New York City newspaper. With her sharp intellect and unwavering determination, Maya dives deep into stories, unearthing hidden truths and exposing corruption.

As she uncovers layers of secrets and connections, Maya's journey becomes intertwined with the lives of other characters, setting off a chain of events that will test her journalistic ethics and personal resilience.

2) Claire Danes as Elizabeth Turner

Claire Danes portrays Elizabeth Turner, a devoted mother whose life is shattered when her teenage son mysteriously disappears in Full Circle. She is a loving and protective parent who would do anything to find her child.

Desperate for answers, Elizabeth forms an unlikely alliance with Maya Richards, the journalist investigating the case. Claire Danes brings emotional depth and vulnerability to the role, capturing the audience's empathy as Elizabeth navigates the complex world of Full Circle.

3) Timothy Olyphant as Detective Marcus Lawson

Timothy Olyphant takes on the role of Detective Marcus Lawson, an experienced and determined police detective in Full Circle, known for his sharp instincts and relentless pursuit of justice. When the case of the missing teenage boy lands on his desk, Marcus becomes fully committed to solving it.

As he delves deeper into the investigation, Marcus uncovers a web of interconnected secrets and a dangerous conspiracy that reaches far beyond the initial crime. Timothy Olyphant's portrayal adds a layer of intensity and complexity to Detective Lawson, making him a compelling presence in the story.

4) Dennis Quaid as Charles Reynolds

Dennis Quaid plays Charles Reynolds, a charismatic and influential businessman in Full Circle. As the layers of the kidnapping case unravel, Charles's involvement becomes apparent, and his true motives come into question.

Dennis Quaid brings his signature charm and gravitas to the role, infusing Charles with an enigmatic aura. Charles Reynolds' character adds intrigue and suspense to the upcoming series, leaving audiences guessing about his true intentions until the very end.

This project also reunites writer Ed Solomon, executive producer Casey Silver, and Soderbergh himself, who recently collaborated on the 2021 film No Sudden Move and a previous HBO project, Mosaic.

The series is set to premiere on Thursday, July 13, on Max, with the first two episodes debuting together. Subsequent episodes will be released in two parts over the following two weeks.

