FX's Alien series gets possible premiere timeline: Everything we know so far

Ridley Scott's Alien, one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time, paved the way for a Xenomorphs-dominated franchise that has spanned decades. After much speculation, the franchise is all set to venture into the television world, thanks to FX. The new home for the Xenomorphs will see the long-running horror/sci-fi franchise leave the big screens, where it has had eight films so far.

Amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, the TV adaptation has received an exciting update from series showrunner, writer, and director Noah Hawley. He confirmed in a recent interview that a production plan is finally in place, with the series looking at a premiere date in 2025.

Of course, this depends a lot on the shooting schedule and the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which would allow things to continue at a normal pace in Hollywood.

Alien series on FX shooting timeline update

The Alien TV series from FX started production in early 2023, with filming beginning in July. This was after the shoot got delayed by almost a year due to COVID-19.

The series initially continued to film amid the SAG-AFTRA strike because of its British cast, who continued working under an Equity contract. However, the filming procedure took place without the series’ lead, Sydney Chandler. The production was ultimately stopped in August.

Speaking about the upcoming Alien series, Hawley told TheWrap in an interview:

"The plan right now is to go back in January and be shooting in February, and looks like shoot until July or so, which puts the air date somewhere in the in the first half of ’25,"

Hawley added:

"I was able to complete filming most of the first hour. That said, I wasn’t able to film anything with my star. So I still have the bulk of the show to film, and we have seven more hours to shoot....I certainly would have loved to get the show in front of people as quickly as possible...It’s very exciting that I get this opportunity, with films like ‘Fargo’ or ‘Alien,’ to live within the world that was created by these directors and storytellers"

This delay and the new timeline puts the series in the same timezone as Fede Álvarez’s upcoming Alien: Romulus, which is set for a 2024 release.

Alien series: Plot, cast, and everything we know so far

Since the show is still in the middle of the filming process, there is hardly anything revealed about the plot. As it is from the same franchise and universe, the series will center around the extra-terrestrial Xenomorphs, but exact plot details are yet to be revealed. One thing we know for certain is that the story will take place on future Earth.

As mentioned earlier, Noah Hawley is the showrunner, while Sydney Chandler is set to play the lead role. However, we are also yet to receive an update on the rest of the major cast members.

More details about the series will be revealed soon.