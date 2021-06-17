Gabbie Hanna exposes Trisha Paytas' lies with receipts, but Twitter users want them both to "burn in hell"

Trisha Paytas and Gabbie Hanna's already strained relationship has got even crazier recently. Gabbie Hanna released a previously unseen portion of her podcast with Trisha Paytas that apparently disproves Trisha's slanderous claims against Hanna.
After seeing Gabbie Hanna's side of the story, Twitter users got the hashtag "Apologize to Gabbie Hanna" trending today.
Fans want Trisha Paytas to apologize to Gabbie Hanna after fresh podcast footage surfaces
In a video uploaded on June 16th titled "The fight I tried to hide from you," Gabbie Hanna attempted to disprove Trisha Paytas' claims that their friendship was a fabrication of Gabbie Hanna's imagination.
Hanna presented screenshots of the conversations on top of the footage of Trisha Paytas and her discussing the timeline of their interactions.
"For two years, Trisha has been dedicated to convincing the world we never met, we were never friends, and that she never even watched any of my videos. She’s successfully convinced millions that I’m a delusional, dangerous, obsessed stalker who imagined a years-long friendship with her.”
YouTuber Nicholas DeOrio had also come out in support of Gabbie Hanna, stating that "Gabbie Hanna needs to come out swinging."
Twitter users were out with their knives and pitchforks. They demanded that Trisha Paytas and those who slandered Gabbie Hanna must apologize for their actions while others were simply indifferent to both of them.
Gabbie Hanna reiterated that her intentions were not to start a witch hunt and clarified her stance with the following statement:
"Just a reminder that I don’t want to be friends with Trisha Paytas. I just want her to stop saying I’m showing up to her house and is scared I’m going to murder her."
Trisha Paytas hasn't responded to the situation yet.
