Gabbie Hanna exposes Trisha Paytas' lies with receipts, but Twitter users want them both to "burn in hell"

Trisha Paytas and Gabbie Hanna's already strained relationship has got even crazier recently. Gabbie Hanna released a previously unseen portion of her podcast with Trisha Paytas that apparently disproves Trisha's slanderous claims against Hanna.

After seeing Gabbie Hanna's side of the story, Twitter users got the hashtag "Apologize to Gabbie Hanna" trending today.

Fans want Trisha Paytas to apologize to Gabbie Hanna after fresh podcast footage surfaces

In a video uploaded on June 16th titled "The fight I tried to hide from you," Gabbie Hanna attempted to disprove Trisha Paytas' claims that their friendship was a fabrication of Gabbie Hanna's imagination.

Hanna presented screenshots of the conversations on top of the footage of Trisha Paytas and her discussing the timeline of their interactions.

"For two years, Trisha has been dedicated to convincing the world we never met, we were never friends, and that she never even watched any of my videos. She’s successfully convinced millions that I’m a delusional, dangerous, obsessed stalker who imagined a years-long friendship with her.”

YouTuber Nicholas DeOrio had also come out in support of Gabbie Hanna, stating that "Gabbie Hanna needs to come out swinging."

i can’t tell you how it feels after years of isolation how it feels to have another creator publicly defend me against the blatant harassment i’ve experienced the last few years. thank you so, so fucking much. https://t.co/39OIXevJ2z — the gabbie show (@GabbieHanna) June 17, 2021

Twitter users were out with their knives and pitchforks. They demanded that Trisha Paytas and those who slandered Gabbie Hanna must apologize for their actions while others were simply indifferent to both of them.

She was bullied by the tea community and Trisha for years and everytime she defended herself she get called every name in the book, time for them to apologize #ApologizeToGabbieHanna pic.twitter.com/2pcYwyDayN — Moon (@drawingmotion) June 17, 2021

i dont give af whether trisha or gabbie is in the right both those bitches can burn in Hell #ApologizeToGabbieHanna pic.twitter.com/6kX4F9Mz5z — kristal valeria (@WitchRumours) June 17, 2021

y'all are really tweeting #ApologizeToGabbieHanna as if she isn't a rape apologist that sends her fans to bully and harass small creators that simply don't like her...pic.twitter.com/EyMKSnAZ0v — Mitchell (@AhsokaisRare) June 17, 2021

Do ya'll realize both Trisha and Gabbie are bad people ... Right? 😗✌ #ApologizeToGabbieHanna pic.twitter.com/KMZbU3hL3P — Pretty H0e 💗 (@Elian52573665) June 17, 2021

y’all are mad crazy for trending apologize to gabbie hanna when she has yet to make a genuine apology for anything and we just recently saw footage of her vile phone call with jessi #apologizetogabbiehanna — sage loves gemma 🧚‍♂️ (@sagethefairie) June 17, 2021

it's very difficult to apologize to someone who writes like this and thinks it's talent #ApologizeToGabbieHanna pic.twitter.com/mK9hpoHHMG — nisha (@runawaynisha) June 17, 2021

Me on my way to drug test whoever started “ #ApologizeToGabbieHanna “ pic.twitter.com/HvCFWYAuOy — jw (@iam_johnw2) June 17, 2021

Gabbie just destroyed trisha with receipts.#ApologizeToGabbieHanna — Connor (@realExate) June 17, 2021

#ApologizeToGabbieHanna is trending in the us!!! We did it boys pic.twitter.com/jMUsXve2LX — Insuasus ➐ (@Insuasus) June 17, 2021

Nothing she has done has ever warranted what she's gotten in response #ApologizeToGabbieHanna https://t.co/xG1oPunuhu — ɥɔʎsԀ 🦩 (@FappingFlamingo) June 17, 2021

Gabbie Hanna reiterated that her intentions were not to start a witch hunt and clarified her stance with the following statement:

"Just a reminder that I don’t want to be friends with Trisha Paytas. I just want her to stop saying I’m showing up to her house and is scared I’m going to murder her."

Trisha Paytas hasn't responded to the situation yet.

