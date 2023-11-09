GALLERY DEPT. x Vault by Vans Rowley XLT LX collaboration: Where to get, release date and more details explored

The GALLERY DEPT. x Vault by Vans Rowley XLT LX collaboration bursts onto the skate scene, revisiting the vibrant skate culture of the early 2000s. Known for reimagining classic styles, GALLERY DEPT. and Vault by Vans have officially announced a bold five-piece collection that plays with colors and patterns in a unique tribute to the era.

This collaboration revives Geoff Rowley’s signature shoe with fresh energy, featuring a puffy tongue, a shortened vamp, and an enlarged ankle collar for that distinctive early-aughts look. The choice of colorways is as diverse as it is daring, with each option breathing new life into the classic silhouette.

With anticipation building, the collaboration's release date is set for November 10. The five different designs will be available at GALLERY DEPT., with “Blue Steel” and “Neapolitan” colorways also dropping at Vans China and select Vault by Vans retailers.

The price point for these coveted pieces is pegged at $165, promising an exclusive addition to any sneaker collection.

The collection spans an array of eclectic colorways. “Blue Steel” offers a cool combination of gray and blue, while “Neapolitan” juxtaposes pink with rich brown. For those who prefer a wilder aesthetic, the “Multi” colorway delivers an explosion of blue, yellow, red, green, and more.

The “Flame” design makes a fiery statement with orange flame graphics set against an all-black backdrop. And not to be outdone, the “Giraffe” style features a playful print reminiscent of its namesake’s pattern.

A throwback feature, the puffy tongue is not just a stylistic choice but also enhances comfort, speaking to the skater’s need for both form and function.

The shortened vamp design allows for greater flexibility, which is essential for executing skate tricks with ease. Providing additional support, the bulkier ankle collar is as much a fashion statement as it is a practical inclusion.

Each colorway tells a story, from the tranquil “Blue Steel” to the adventurous “Multi,” allowing for personal expression.

A Tradition of collaboration and reinvention

GALLERY DEPT. has a history of dynamic collaborations, including teaming up with Vans earlier this year for a distressed take on the Old Skool. Vault by Vans Rowley, on the other hand, celebrates Geoff Rowley's legacy with designs that reflect his dynamic skateboarding style.

GALLERY DEPT. x Vault by Vans Rowley XLT LX collaboration (image via Vans)

As November 10 approaches, fans can shop the collection at GALLERY DEPT. with select designs also available through Vans China, especially the “Giraffe” print for the Double Eleven celebration on November 11.

The GALLERY DEPT. x Vault by Vans Rowley XLT LX collaboration stands out as a remarkable union of artistry and skateboarding heritage.

With a release imminent on November 10 and pieces priced at $165, the collection is poised to be a memorable addition for collectors and skaters alike.

Available through GALLERY DEPT. and select retailers, these designs offer an exclusive taste of this inventive partnership, guaranteed to make waves in the skate and fashion communities.