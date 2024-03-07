Game of Thrones: Why did the Mad King execute the Starks? Explained

One of the most celebrated aspects of Game of Thrones season 6 was its use of Bran Stark’s awakening as both a warg and the Three-Eyed Raven to visit the series’ unseen but often spoken of past. Throughout these flashbacks peppered throughout the latter half of the sixth season, fans saw many key developments in Westeros history unfold before their very eyes.

This included the appearance of the Mad King Aerys II Targaryen, as well as his eventual death at the hands of Jaime Lannister to stop the wildfire plot from being enacted. Fans also witnessed the birth of Game of Thrones fan-favorite Jon Snow, son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, via a flashback to the events at the Tower of Joy at roughly the same time.

However, one key event not shown which triggered many of the above that followed is the Mad King’s execution of Brandon Stark, brother to Eddard, and Rickard Stark, father to Eddard and Brandon. Likewise, with this event leading to his own death and Robert Baratheon’s rule at the start of Game of Thrones, fans were left wondering exactly why the Mad King murdered the Starks in the first place.

Game of Thrones’ events, execution of the Starks can be easily traced back to Mad King’s imprisonment

Why did the Mad King execute the Starks? Explained

Expand Tweet

To fully explain why the Mad King executed the Starks prior to the events of Game of Thrones, it’s worth first revisiting at which point Aerys II Targaryen became the Mad King fans know him as. After ascending to the Iron Throne and growing paranoid of his own family members and his Small Council, Aerys II was eventually imprisoned and tormented for six months during the Defiance of Duskendale.

While eventually rescued by Ser Barristan Selmy, it’s generally accepted that his imprisonment marked the beginning of his own madness via his brutal execution of all those involved in the rebellion. Sometime later, Lyanna Stark was allegedly kidnapped by Rhaegar Targaryen, when in reality she had gone with the prince willingly due to being in love with him.

However, this prompted Brandon Stark, brother of Game of Thrones fan-favorite Eddard “Ned” Stark, to ride to King’s Landing and demand Lyanna’s safe return. Aerys II, unaware of the situation and obviously not in possession of Lyanna, had Brandon arrested for treason and offered to ransom him to his father Rickard. However, upon his arrival, Rickard was also arrested for treason by the now utterly mad Aerys II.

Expand Tweet

Rickard, in response, demanded a trial by combat, which prompted Aerys II to declare fire as the champion of House Targaryen. This led to Rickard being burned at the stake, while Brandon was tortured to death via a strangling device which tightened its grip as Brandon struggled. Thus, the Starks were executed, and Robert’s Rebellion began shortly thereafter, setting up the world as fans knew it at the start of the series.

In essence, Aerys II murdered Brandon and Rickard Stark prior to Game of Thrones’ events due to the former’s accusations against the royal Targaryen family. In combination with his own madness, this accusation was enough to convince Aerys II that everyone was against him, a thought process which began shortly after his aforementioned imprisonment.

To give further context as to why Aerys II reacted so harshly to these accusations, he likely suffered from paranoia and delusion to a point which prohibited any and all rational thought.

The execution of Rickard Stark in particular suggests this, with Aerys II initially inviting him to King’s Landing on the grounds of ransoming Brandon to him. However, upon Rickard’s arrival, he was also arrested for treason which caused subsequent events to play out as detailed above.

Related links

Game of Thrones: Why is King Aerys II Targaryen called the Mad King? Explained

Who is the Mad King in Game of Thrones?

House of the Dragon: 5 things to know about the Targaryen family