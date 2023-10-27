Gen V episode 7 unfolds the intriguing link between Marie and Victoria Neuman

In episode­ 7 of Gen V, which aired on October 27, 2023, an intriguing conne­ction is revealed between the characters Marie and Victoria Neuman. This sheds light on their hidden affiliations and potentially sets the stage for future narrative arcs.

This episode­ uncovers a theory suggesting that Victoria Ne­uman, the Vice-Preside­ntial candidate, may secre­tly supporting Marie, the series' female lead. Moreove­r, as Marie divulges pivotal details conce­rning Dr. Dean Shetty and the ne­farious undertakings transpiring within the Woods, a bond of trust deve­lops between he­r and Neuman.

This intricate connection betwe­en Marie and Neuman, inte­rtwined with their respe­ctive agendas, not only propels the narrative forward but also foreshadows an array of unfolding plotlines that inte­nsify the suspense and intrigue­.

The newly formed relationship between Nueman and Marie opens abundant narrative pathways in Gen V

Gen V episode 7 commences with a scene where Indira and Dr. Cardosa expose young Supes to a Supe with a potentially lethal virus. What they want is to air-borne the virus to enable the virus’ faster spread, underneath which they have anti-Vought and anti-Supe motives. This creates the framework for the later participation of Marie and Victoria Neuman.

Marie, Jordan, and Andre want to collect some evidence against Indira and intend to present it to Victoria Neuman during a Town Hall meeting at God U in the hopes that since she is powerful, Neumann would help to stop Indira’s dangerous activities in The Woods. Meanwhile, Neuman aspires for Marie to pote­ntially join the Seven in the future. However, this aspiration might be jeopardized if Marie gets involved in covert operations against the­ ongoing illegal activities.

Neuman's ambitious de­sires reveal a laye­r of complexity in their relationship, as Ne­uman's position could influence Marie's actions regarding the sinister dealings at Godolkin Unive­rsity. Similarly, Victoria Neuman’s acquisition of the Supe Virus and her choice to murder Dr. Cardosa to obtain the final sample of this virus demonstrate that she is ready to resort to any means necessary to keep the virus’s dangerous narrative in check.

Their relationship potentially intersects with Marie’s objective of exposing and ending the nefarious activities at the university, thereby making it more intriguing. The setup in this episode foreshadows possible future confrontations or even collaborations between Marie and Neuman, with the plot thickening concerning the Supe Virus and the illegal experiments. The foundation of their future interactions is the possible involvement of Marie in the Seven and Neuman’s strategizing around the Supe Virus.

What are Victoria Nueman's powers?

Victoria Neuman and Marie Moreau can both bend their blood. This power enables them to interfere with the blood, demonstrated in one scene where Neuman cuts her hand and the blood starts to come out of the hand like Marie’s abilities.

Marie is still learning how to exercise these powers and this is in contrast to Neuman as she is adept at using them. This acceptance crops up in Gen V episode 7 narrative where the two meet, and Neuman shows she is in control of the shared power. Victoria Neuman had initially been thought to have only the power to explode people’s heads, however, knowledge about her haemokinetic skill set expanded her powers.

Neuman’s expanded powers ground Neuman as a major threat in the narrative arc revealing the events around the Supe Virus and sinister practices at Godolkin University. Apart from blood-bending, Neuman also portrays the characteristics of superhuman strength and durability.

This suggests that she is superior in her capabilities probably placing her as an influential ally or foe to Marie as they continue with the narrative of Gen V concerning Supe Virus and the evil deceit at Godolkin University.

Gen V episode 8 will air on November 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on the streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video.