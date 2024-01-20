General Hospital spoilers for the next week from January 22 to January 26

The latest episode of General Hospital, which aired on January 19, 2024, centered around the consequences of past actions and the complexities of human relationships. The episode weaved a narrative of betrayal and confrontation, which was highlighted by Drew's calculated dismissal of Nina from Crimson.

The episode also depicted the emotional turmoil of characters grappling with change and adversity. Notably, the theme was evident in Carly and Sam's discussion about Drew's altered demeanor post-incarceration and Laura's shock upon learning about Ace's situation.

Now, the upcoming week in General Hospital will continue the ongoing narrative with emotional depth, strategic plays, and life-altering decisions. All of this will be set against the backdrop of the ever-evolving lives in Port Charles.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 22, 2024, to January 26, 2024

Monday, January 22, 2024: Crucial discussion coupled with battle of wits

In Monday's episode of General Hospital, Laura and Dante will engage in a crucial discussion about the legal implications surrounding the situation of the little boy. Meanwhile, Esme will seek advice from her unpredictable mother, Heather.

In another part of town, Tracy and Scott will engage in a battle of wits, while Drew's decision will leave Nina reeling. On the other hand, Brook Lynn and Chase approach his father for a favor, likely related to their upcoming nuptials.

Tuesday, January 23, 2024: Mind games, brewing trouble, and high stakes

Tuesday's episode of General Hospital will see Tracy possibly playing games with Scott. Moving forward, Lucy will try to reassure Martin, but her collaboration with Scott will suggest trouble brewing.

In another turn of events, Finn, facing his trial, will grow increasingly anxious about the stakes involved. Furthermore, Curtis will eagerly await the results of his latest examination, whereas Anna will express concerns about her friend Jordan.

Wednesday, January 24, 2024: Farewell party and accomplishment of dreams

Midweek in General Hospital, Curtis will throw a farewell party for Trina and Spencer as they prepare to leave for Paris. Furthermore, Laura's conversation with Heather will reveal more about Esme's situation while Kevin attempts to reach out to Esme. On the contrary, Kristina will discover whether she'll fulfill Molly's parental dreams, while Spinelli accuses Cody of harboring feelings for Maxie.

Thursday, January 25, 2024: Alarming news and crucial evidence

In Thursday's episode of General Hospital, Laura, Dante, and Chase will uncover something alarming. On the other hand, Sonny will offer advice to Alexis, and Martin will possibly have crucial evidence for his court case. Moving forward, Jordan will seek help from Sonny's associate, Brick, and Robert's determination to punish Sonny puts him at odds with Diane.

Friday, January 26, 2024: All about adventure, fate, and regrets

The week for General Hospital will conclude with Spencer and Trina beginning their Parisian adventure. Meanwhile, Finn's fate will hinge on his courtroom testimony.

In addition, Laura will grapple with her regrets while Ava and Sonny collaborate on a plan that's likely more than a summer vacation for their daughter. Finally, Nina will receive a proposition from her ex, Valentin.

What happened in the latest episode of General Hospital?

Friday's episode of General Hospital begins with Nina Reeves walking into the Crimson offices, only to find her office being emptied by movers. Drew Cain informs her that she has been fired, leaving her shocked and in a dispute over the future of the magazine and its employees. Drew offers her a termination agreement to consider.

Meanwhile, Carly is busy interviewing for an assistant manager at Bobbie's due to the increasing business demands. Moreover, Sam McCall arrives to meet Drew but learns he's occupied with an important meeting at Aurora. Meanwhile, Carly and Sam discuss the noticeable changes in Drew since his return from Pentonville.

At the hospital, Laura Collins visits Cyrus Renault, who informs her about dropping charges against Sonny Corinthos and his recent encounter with Esme Prince seeking help. Spencer Cassadine reveals to Laura that Nikolas Cassadine allowed him to take Ace Cassadine to protect him from Esme. Laura is taken aback by this revelation and calls Dante Falconeri to report Ace as missing.

Meanwhile, Esme visits Ava Jerome at the gallery, seeking help after Nikolas has taken Ace. Ava is shocked and skeptical, questioning Esme's motives and her reliance on Cyrus as a resource. Feeling rejected, Esme leaves the gallery in frustration.

In another part of the hospital, Adam Wright wakes up and is eager to be discharged. However, Portia Robinson informs him that he needs a psychiatric evaluation before leaving. In addition, Robinson informs Adam that his parents have been contacted as his emergency contacts. Notably, the mention of contacting his parents upsets him.

Thereafter, Dex Heller and Joss discuss Adam's situation. In the discussion, Dex shares insights into the pressure Adam feels from his parents. Mr. Wright, Adam's father, arrives at the hospital, demanding his son's discharge and dismissing the need for psychiatric evaluation. Joss confronts Mr. Wright about Adam's struggles, subsequently leading to a heated exchange.

The episode ends dramatically as Drew returns to Nina's office and discloses that her firing was merely a ruse. Drew also reveals that he had already found her replacement prior to her dismissal. The revelation is intensified as Carly enters the office, marking a climactic conclusion to the episode.