General Hospital spoilers for the next week from November 20 to 24

The upcoming week in General Hospital will bring intense drama and emotional turmoil to Port Charles. Carly is struggling with a decision that will greatly impact her life, setting the stage for a series of unpredictable events. Sonny confronts the formidable Cyrus, and Nina's search for the truth becomes intertwined with Anna's heartbreak, adding intricate layers to the story.

The relationship between Valentin and Anna experiences more turbulence, while unexpected offers and revelations keep viewers suspenseful. Thanksgiving brings attention to family dynamics, ensuring a dramatic feast for the residents of Port Charles.

Regrettably, Friday's episode of General Hospital will not air due to a sports program, causing fans to anxiously anticipate the consequences of the thrilling events from the week in the upcoming episodes.

General Hospital spoilers: Week of November 20-24

Monday, November 20: Carly's conundrum, and Ned's ire

At the start of the week in General Hospital, viewers will witness Carly confronting a crucial moment. She is torn between conflicting influences, symbolized as a devil and an angel on her shoulder, and struggles with a choice that could greatly impact her future.

Meanwhile, Michael and Drew ponder the idea of bringing Eddie back to life, which annoys Ned. The tension intensifies, keeping fans at the edge of their seats as the characters navigate the complex network of relationships in Port Charles.

Tuesday, November 21: Sonny confronts Cyrus and Nina seeks the truth

It is expected that Sonny and Cyrus will clash (Image via ABC)

On Tuesday, a clash between Sonny and the formidable Cyrus is anticipated, bringing the power dynamics of Port Charles to the forefront. Additionally, the quest for truth becomes a central focus as Nina tries to gather information from Charlotte. Anna's heartbreak adds an emotional element to the unfolding drama, leaving viewers uncertain about the connection between these characters.

Curtis reveals something unexpected, forcing Jordan to deal with unforeseen developments. The intrigue continues to build, setting the stage for more unexpected events in General Hospital.

Wednesday, November 22: Valentin and Anna's rocky road

The ongoing tension between Valentin and Anna reaches its peak (Image via ABC)

During the middle of the week in Port Charles, the ongoing tension between Valentin and Anna reaches its climax with another confrontation that may completely change their relationship. Unexpectedly, Sasha receives an offer from Sonny, bringing a new aspect to the storyline.

Jordan asks for help from Laura, the mayor of Port Charles, in her quest for justice. At the same time, Dante follows a lead, expecting it to have a significant effect on Anna. Alexis discovers a shocking revelation, adding more suspense to the ongoing story.

Thursday, November 23: Thanksgiving turmoil and family dynamics

The actors who play Gloria and Lois on the show (Image via ABC)

As Thanksgiving is approaching in General Hospital, the Quartermaines are preparing for a potentially turbulent celebration. With the presence of Lois' mother, Gloria, the question arises as to whether they will finally have a drama-free turkey day. While Valentin delicately addresses the issue with his daughter, Robert surprises Anna with a revelation, leaving fans speculating about the consequences.

The Thanksgiving dinner at Alexis takes an unexpected twist when Kristina invites Blaze, assuring an evening full of surprises in General Hospital. In the meantime, Sasha and Cody encounter prying questions about their relationship status, bringing an intriguing aspect to the holiday celebrations.

Friday, November 24: Sports pre-emption

Unfortunately, General Hospital enthusiasts will be disappointed as Friday's episode is being pre-empted due to sports coverage. While fans eagerly await the next installment, the events leading up to the interruption leave them with lingering questions and anticipation for the developments in Port Charles the following week.

With characters facing difficult choices and unexpected revelations, the stage is set for an exhilarating continuation of General Hospital.