"Get the f*ck out of here": Canelo Alvarez destroys Jake Paul fans who snuck into the ring 

Image via Sportskeeda
Aryan Mehta
ANALYST
Modified 58 min ago
Feature
Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán, better known as Canelo Alvarez, recently shut down Jake Paul fans who crept on stage during a post-match interview.

Unruly fans invaded the boxing star's interview dressed in t-shirts with Jake Paul and Ben Askren's faces printed on them to drum up hype for the event. Canelo Alvarez swiftly dismissed them and even dropped a few expletives to show they weren't welcome there.

Canelo Alvarez shuts down Jake Paul fans

During the post-match interview, Canelo Alvarez's translator was conveying his statement to the camera before two fans in Jake Paul and Ben Askren t-shirts snuck into the ring.

The two began showboating and promoting the bout. Not one to take kindly to such antics, Alvarez swiftly told them to "Get the f**k out of here." Alvarez left them with a parting gift, calling them "f**kers" before turning back to the mic.

Canelo Alvarez took down Avni Yildirim on Saturday night in Miami to retain his WBC and WBA super-middleweight titles. Alvarez won in a landslide victory with a third-round knockout of Avni Yildrim. With a 55-1-2 record and 37 knockouts, Canelo Alvarez is close to cementing himself as a legend of the sport.

Fans had a good laugh over the incident and shared their thoughts on Twitter:

Here are some of the best reactions to the incident on Twitter:

Published 28 Feb 2021, 16:25 IST
