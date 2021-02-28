"Get the f*ck out of here": Canelo Alvarez destroys Jake Paul fans who snuck into the ring 

Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán, better known as Canelo Alvarez, recently shut down Jake Paul fans who crept on stage during a post-match interview.

Unruly fans invaded the boxing star's interview dressed in t-shirts with Jake Paul and Ben Askren's faces printed on them to drum up hype for the event. Canelo Alvarez swiftly dismissed them and even dropped a few expletives to show they weren't welcome there.

Canelo Alvarez shuts down Jake Paul fans

Canelo kicking these bums off stage. The disrespect man #CaneloYildirim pic.twitter.com/VkttjEuD0v — Andres Mata (@andresxmata) February 28, 2021

During the post-match interview, Canelo Alvarez's translator was conveying his statement to the camera before two fans in Jake Paul and Ben Askren t-shirts snuck into the ring.

The two began showboating and promoting the bout. Not one to take kindly to such antics, Alvarez swiftly told them to "Get the f**k out of here." Alvarez left them with a parting gift, calling them "f**kers" before turning back to the mic.

Canelo Alvarez took down Avni Yildirim on Saturday night in Miami to retain his WBC and WBA super-middleweight titles. Alvarez won in a landslide victory with a third-round knockout of Avni Yildrim. With a 55-1-2 record and 37 knockouts, Canelo Alvarez is close to cementing himself as a legend of the sport.

Fans had a good laugh over the incident and shared their thoughts on Twitter:

Here are some of the best reactions to the incident on Twitter:

He said “get the fack outta here...facker!” — tony (@ahippiecowboy) February 28, 2021

That’s not disrespect. Is the other way around. Those guys joking around when something serious is taking place. Is canelos moment not that guys shirt — 😸 Cosmic Ganster ❄️ (@agarthapleiades) February 28, 2021

He straight up said Get the fuck outta here — Bhavik Upadhyaya (@BhavikUpadhya14) February 28, 2021

They dipped out ASAP. — BRONER P4P (@bronerp4p) February 28, 2021

Of course those bums are trying to promote those youtube tools on their shirts. — HugoRolls (@RollsHugo) February 28, 2021

Maybe Canelo will fight them next , since all he does is fight bums.. — ELev (@elbk621) February 28, 2021

Canelo will probably call out a Paul Brother before he Calls out a CHARLO TWIN😂 pic.twitter.com/oFk0izT8fn — T (@GManeValues) February 28, 2021

