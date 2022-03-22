Gloria Trevi Tour 2022 tickets: Presale, where to buy, price, dates, and more

Mexican pop singer Gloria Trevi has just announced her upcoming Isla Divina (Divine Island) U.S. tour. The artist said that she aims to give her fans a "journey of freedom."

This will be Gloria Trevia’s first tour in three years after 2019’s Diosa de la Noche tour, which she could not finish due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gloria Trevia, who recently released a video for her song La Recaida, will release her upcoming studio album in April this year.

GloriaTrevi @GloriaTrevi ¿Ya viste el video de #LaRecaída ? Entra aquí para verlo y cuéntame tu parte favorita! youtu.be/eOiGNi7aGBE ¿Ya viste el video de #LaRecaída ? Entra aquí para verlo y cuéntame tu parte favorita! youtu.be/eOiGNi7aGBE https://t.co/H0ycF908dN

Gloria Trevi Tour 2022 ticket information

Tickets for Isla Divina will be available from March 25, 2022 at 10:00 am on Livenation and Ticketera. Presale tickets will be available for sale at noon on March 22 at 10:00 pm on March 24, 2022 with the code Divina. The venue and radio pre-sale will run from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm on March 24, 2022.

Billboard quoted Gloria Trevi as saying:

“Isla Divina is a world where there are no wars, no pandemic, no violence, and no protests. It’s a world without diseases, where we can laugh and sing, and where there is equality. It’s a beautiful world; one that we all dream of and have inside our hearts.”

Gloria Trevi will perform on 40 confirmed dates, starting her tour on August 13, 2022 at San Juan’s Coliseo de Puerto Rico. She will also make stops in cities such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New York, among others, and conclude the tour in December at the Fillmore Miami Beach.

Gloria Trevi Tour 2022 schedule

August 13, 2022, San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico

August 19, 2022, Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena

August 20, 2022, Hidalgo, Texas at Payne Arena

August 21, 2022, San Antonio, Texas at Freeman Coliseum

August 25, 2022, Irvine, Texas The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 26, 2022, Sugarland, Texas at Smart Financial Center

August 27, 2022, Austin, Texas at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

August 28, 2022, Midland, Texas at La Hacienda Event Center

September 02, 2022, El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum

September 03, 2022, Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Federal Theatre

September 4, 2022, Tucson, Arizona at Centennial Hall

September 07, 2022, Nashville, Tennessee at Andrew Jackson PAC

September 9, 2022, Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Miller High Life Theatre

September 10, 2022, Rosemont, Illinois at Allstate Arena

September 11, 2022, Indianapolis, Indiana at Murat Theatre

September 16, 2022, Las Vegas, Nevada at Michelob Ultra Arena

September 17, 2022, Los Angeles, California at YouTube Theatre

September 18, 2022, Ontario, California at Toyota Arena

September 23, 2022, Anaheim, California at Honda Center

September 30, 2022, San Diego, California at Viejas Arena

October 06, 2022, Stockton, California at Stockton Arena

October 07, 2022, Reno, Nevada Grand Theatre at Sierra Hotel

October 8, 2022, Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena

October 14, 2022, Portland, Oregon at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

October 15, 2022, Kent, Washington at accesso ShoWare Center

October 20, 2022, Albuquerque, New Mexico at Kiva Auditorium

October 22, 2022, Denver, Colorado at Bellco Theatre

October 30, 2022, San Jose, California at SAP Center

November 4, 2022, St. Louis, Missouri at Stifel Theatre

November 5, 2022, Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Arena

November 6, 2022, Dodge City, Kansas at United Wireless Arena

November 10, 2022, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Fillmore Philadelphia

November 11, 2022, New York, New York at Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden

November 12, 2022, Boston, Massachusetts at Orpheum Theatre

November 18, 2022, Washington, DC at The Theater at MGM National Harbor

November 19, 2022, Charlotte, North Carolina at Ovens Auditorium

November 20, 2022, Atlanta, Georgia at Coca-Cola Roxy

November 23, 2022, Raleigh, North Carolina at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

December 02, 2022, Miami, Florida at Fillmore Miami Beach

December 03, 2022, Miami, Florida at Fillmore Miami Beach

The show will be produced by Live Nation, Great Talent Entertainment, and Latino Live. During a press conference, she said:

“I start the tour with an apocalypse, and sing about the things we have lost, the loves we have left behind. In this tour, people cry with me but they also get up and dance!”

Gloria Trevi will feature in a two-hour show, where she will appear in 15 different outfits and sing 25 of her biggest hits. The artist noted that her stage setting will highlight a transformation from an apocalypse into an ideal island.

