Golden Globe 2023: 7 best dressed men and what they wore

The 80th Golden Globe 2023 was held on January 10, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. After taking a well-deserved and small hiatus for 2022, the iconic and sought-after award ceremony once again honored the best in film and American television of 2022.

Before the ceremony of honoring the best films and American television series began, the biggest stars and A-list celebrities appeared on the red carpet dressed to the nines. The stars brought their A-game when it came to fashion and graced the occasion with a combination of glamour and style.

While women were seen walking down in their embellished gowns and jewelry, the men tonight took fashion risks, which were enough to turn heads. Men upped their fashion games by adding youthful edge, elegance, and a dapper twist over fine tailoring.

Thus, Sportskeeda has compiled a list of 7 best-dressed men for the iconic 80th Golden Globes red carpet.

