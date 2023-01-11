Golden Globe 2023: 7 best dressed women and what they wore

The Golden Globes award 2023 was all about glitz and glamour. Hollywood royalty and television legends have gathered for the Golden Globe Awards 2023, which is currently in full swing and honouring the best in cinema. The entertaining evening was hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael and took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

Apart from the winners gathering the world's attention at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, several women stole the spotlight with their dresses. Therefore, here is the list of 7 best-dressed women for the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

Jenna Ortega and six other women who took over The Golden Globe Awards 2023 with their Fashionable Attire.

Poll : 0 votes