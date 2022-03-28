“Good on him sticking up for his wife”: Twitterati defend Will Smith after Chris Rock altercation at Oscars 2022

Will Smith took the internet by storm when he went up to Chris Rock during the Oscar ceremony and punched him in the face. When Chris Rock took the stage to present the Oscar for best documentary feature, he made a light-hearted but insensitive joke about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Though the comment was made in jest, Jada was not amused at the joke made at her expense, and neither was her husband. Jada was seen rolling her eyes at Rock's joke as Smith went further. The 53-year-old actor went up to the stage and landed a punch right on Rock's face.

Though it looked like a light punch and Chris Rock was not seriously hurt, Smith's genuine annoyance at Rock's insensitive joke was made more clear when he yelled at him,

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”

Sleeeep @nightgasm @davidmackau Everyone getting mad at will is peak Twitter. Everyone on here just constantly talking down on each other like in real life they wouldn't get smacked in the mouth. Y'all think words don't have consequences and that's a big problem. Good on him sticking up for his wife🤷 @davidmackau Everyone getting mad at will is peak Twitter. Everyone on here just constantly talking down on each other like in real life they wouldn't get smacked in the mouth. Y'all think words don't have consequences and that's a big problem. Good on him sticking up for his wife🤷

The incident has resulted in a lot of controversy, with the internet either supporting or condemning Smith's behavior. However, Twitter is mostly leaning in favor of Will Smith, supporting him for standing up for his wife.

Though some Twitter users were condemning Smith's actions, the overwhelming response is in support of the actor.

Jose A Figueroa @JAF4185 @sangmo @nightgasm @davidmackau Sure, maybe he should have wrote a strongly stated memo.... nah, you disrespect a man's wife's medical condition on national TV, be ready for the consequences @sangmo @nightgasm @davidmackau Sure, maybe he should have wrote a strongly stated memo.... nah, you disrespect a man's wife's medical condition on national TV, be ready for the consequences

Individuals have been condemning Chris Rock's insensitive joke and supporting Smith for defending his wife.

Sean Garrette @seangarrette To make a hair joke when Jada is suffering from Alopecia is really kind of gross. Especially to make a joke like that in a room full of her peers. You don’t know how that may trigger her. To make a hair joke when Jada is suffering from Alopecia is really kind of gross. Especially to make a joke like that in a room full of her peers. You don’t know how that may trigger her.

𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒 💥 @TheCourtKim … it’s ironic how Chris Rock made a whole documentary about Black women called “Good Hair” but then gets smacked for making fun of a Black woman’s hair. … it’s ironic how Chris Rock made a whole documentary about Black women called “Good Hair” but then gets smacked for making fun of a Black woman’s hair.

Why did Chris Rock get smacked in the face by Will Smith?

CJ Fogler @cjzer0 Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" https://t.co/1f1ytdbMRv

Jada Pinkett Smith announced last year that she was facing some serious medical conditions following her battle with alopecia that forced her to shave her head.

The 50 year-old actress has been brutally honest about her struggles with hair loss and has been embracing her new look, where she sports a really short haircut. It seemingly helps her cope with her hair loss and also comes off as trendy and fashionable.

But this did not stop the 57-year-old standup comedian, Chris Rock, from making an insensitive joke about Pinkett Smith’s hairdo. He called her “G.I. Jane" in reference to the first G.I Jane movie, which was released in 1997 and starred Demi Moore in the lead role, sporting a bald hair-do.

In reference to this, Rock made fun of Jada's short hair saying,

"Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you."

The provocative comment made the actress roll her eyes in annoyance and triggered her husband to go up to Chris Rock and punch him right in the face.

Will Smith took home the Oscar for Best Actor at this year's Academy Awards.

Edited by Saman