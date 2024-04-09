Goodbye Earth on Netflix: Release date, plot, cast, and all you need to know

After much anticipation, Netflix finally revealed on March 29, 2024, that the K-drama Goodbye Earth would debut on the streaming service on April 26, 2024. The sci-fi drama garnered attention for its intriguing storyline from potential viewers and the fans of the cast members.

The series is set in a pre-apocalyptic state where a strange incident is set to destroy the world. The story is based on the Japanese novel The Fool at the End of the World, or Shomatsu no Furu, by author Kotaro Isaka.

On April 9, Netflix dropped the still cuts showcasing Ahn Eun-jin, Jeon Seong-woo, and Kim Yoon-hye's passionate illustrations of the characters in the drama. Meanwhile, as per Netflix's post on March 29, the drama is described as:

"<GOODBYE EARTH> is a story of hope and optimism amid the chaos that ensues as an asteroid is set to collide with Earth in 200 days."

Goodbye Earth on Netflix: Release date, plot, cast, and more

As per the official poster for Goodbye Earth, the drama is scheduled to air on April 26, 2024, on Netflix. Previously, it was set for a 2023 release, however, due to actor Yoo Ah-in's involvement in a drug consumption case, the show was postponed.

Plot

The drama follows the story of four people who get entangled due to a scheduled collision of an asteroid with Earth, which is set to take place within 200 days. The drama will feature Ahn Eun-jin, Yoo Ah-in, Jeon Seong-woo, and Kim Yoon-hye.

The K-drama is in the limelight due to its stellar casting as well as the creators. Director Kim Jin-min, who showcased his talents through some of the most loved dramas like My Name, Extracurricular, and The Liar and His Lover, has joined forces with screenwriter Jung Sung-joo, known for dramas like Secret Love Affair.

Cast

Actress Ahn Eun-jin, known for her performances in K-dramas like Hospital Playlist, The Good Bad Mother, My Dearest, and many more, is all geared up to lead the series. Ahn Eun-jin will portray the character of Jin Se-kyung, a former tutor for middle school students. Following the asteroid accident, she starts volunteering at Ungcheon City Hall to safeguard the kids from risky situations.

Yoo Ah-in was confirmed to take on the role of Ha Yoon-sang, who is in a relationship with Jin Se-kyung. Ha Yoon-sang is a researcher at the Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology. He arrived in South Korea from the United States, an area considered dangerous, just to stay by Jin Se-kyung's side.

Since the beginning of 2023, the Chicago Typewriter actor has been involved in a drug case, and he was found positive for consuming cocaine, ketamine, marijuana, and propofol, leading to negative reactions from the South Korean netizens. Yoo Ah-in's still cuts were nowhere to be seen in the latest release of press stills of Goodbye Earth on the official Netflix handle.

Meanwhile, Jeon Seong-woo will play the role of Woo Sung-jae, a person who turns into the assistant priest as the head priest disappears after hearing the announcement of the asteroid incident news.

Woo Sung-jae looks after the people of the church in this life-taking situation. He was previously seen in popular shows like The First Responders Season 2, Diary of a Prosecutor, The Fiery Priest, and many more.

Kim Yoon-hye will play the role of Kang In-ah, commander of a combat service support battalion. She is in charge of distributing supplies while also maintaining order amid the chaotic situation Ungcheon City is in.

Goodbye Earth, starring Ahn Eun-jin, Yoo Ah-in, and more, will air on Friday, April 26, 2024, on Netflix.