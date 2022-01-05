GRAMMYs 2022 roundup: Best Pop Vocal Album

As part of the SKPop Grammys roundup 2022, here is a glance at the category of Best Pop Vocal Album.

The honor of being awarded the Best Pop Vocal Album goes to a record which has usually ruled the charts throughout the year - as the defining aspect of a pop record is the popularity it receives. Mammoth records like Amy Winehouse's Back To Black (2006), Bruno Mars's Unorthodox Jukebox (2013) and both Adele's 21 (2011) and 25 (2015) have endured before and won in this category.

The Best Pop Vocal Album award has a rich history, as the first Grammy in this category was given to The Beatles for their seminal album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band at the 10th Grammy Awards.

A brief glance at the nominees for this year's Grammy Awards for Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

On March 19, Justin Bieber released Justice, a 16-track album stacked with features from Benny Blanco, Chance the Rapper, Khalid, the Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Beam and Burna Boy. A week later, he released a 'triple chucks deluxe' version, with additional features from Lil Uzi Vert, Jaden, Quavo, DaBaby, and Tori Kelly.

Even though it is wildly star-studded and monstrously long, Justice only has a few shining moments of either lyrical honesty or musical innovation. It is a well-crafted attempt at a distracted concept.

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

On the other end of the star-studded album spectrum is Doja Cat's third studio album. This amalgamation of pop, R&B and hip hop employs lucrative feature players like Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and SZA to maximum impact.

But Doja takes centre-stage in the album, with songs like Woman, Get Into It (Yuh) and Naked featuring her on vocal and rapping duties. It is a bold, expansive record. It is Doja's planet, and we're just living in it. Planet Her is a worthy contender for the Best Pop Vocal Album crown.

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

After sweeping through the Grammys (including the Best Pop Vocal Album category) two years ago with her upbeat, trap-heavy, horror-inspired When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019), Billie Eilish set out to record her next work, while the world was in mid-pandemic and overwhelmed with pressure. What would follow was a physical and mental transformation.

Happier Than Ever contains torch songs about fame and the mental health trappings accompany it. It is an insightful, restrained counterpoint to her previous album, but just as enjoyable.

Ariana Grande - Positions

Positions is Ariana Grande's sixth album and it comes with her trademark mix of bangers and ballads dealing with sexual intimacy, romance and endearment. It shows off Ariana's crazy range, but eschews any real risks, making it hazy in memory now that more than a year has passed since its release.

Vocally, Ariana shines on her own, and any guest appearances that dilute her aura end up being a letdown. Positions is a mixture of Ari's past three albums, but not always the best bits, and too middling to be considered for a nod at Best Pop Vocal Album.

Olivia Rodrigo - SOUR

Olivia Rodrigo catapulted into superstardom ever since her bedroom pop breakup ballad Driver's License caught the frenzy of a generation. Her subsequent album had all the hype it needed to deliver. It certainly did. It certainly made her a favorite to win the best pop vocal album, as well.

On SOUR, Olivia wears all her pop influences on her sleeve. Good 4 u channels the punk energy of Avril and Hayley, while deja vu and Jealousy Jealousy are homages to Taylor Swift's intimate songwriting. This was Gen Z's definitive album of the year, and it is the one to beat for Best Pop Vocal Album. Expect an Olivia sweep.

