Grand Funk Railroad 2023 Tour: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more

Grand Funk Railroad, one of the most influential rock bands of the 70s, has announced their 2023 Tour. They are ready to hit the road this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their iconic Platinum single We're An American Band.

The tour kicks off on March 18 with a performance at the Clewiston Sugar Festival in Florida. The tour is then set to take the band to various cities across the United States, with a headlining date in Akron, Ohio, on April 1.

The band will also be making stops in New York, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma, among others.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Fans can also avail tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where the purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

The Grand Funk Railroad's 2023 tour dates and venues

The tour is scheduled to start off in Clewiston on March 18, 2023, and will end on July 15, 2023, in Detroit.

Singer-songwriter Kid Rock will be hosting the band as "special guests" for two dates in July at Little Caesars Arena in Michigan.

Here is a full list of the venues and dates of the Grand Funk Railroad 2023 Tour:

March 18, 2023 – Clewiston, FL, at Clewiston Sugar Festival – Civic Park

April 1, 2023 – Akron, OH, at Goodyear Theater

April 13, 2023 – Deadwood, SD, at Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center

April 23, 2023 – Oxford, AL, at Oxford Performing Arts Center

April 29, 2023 – Marietta, OH, at Peoples Bank Theatre

May 06, 2023 – Highland, CA, at Yaamava’ Theater

May 13, 2023 – Lancaster, PA, at American Music Theatre

May 19, 2023 – Biloxi, MS, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

June 2, 2023 – Peachtree City, GA, at Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater

June 9, 2023 – Lincoln, RI, at Twin River Casino

June 24, 2023 – Selbyville, DE, at Freeman Arts Pavilion

July 7, 2023 – St. Louis, MO, at River City Casino & Hotel

July 14, 2023 – Detroit, MI, at Little Caesars Arena

July 15, 2023 – Detroit, MI, at Little Caesars Arena

Grand Funk Railroad is also known for their philanthropic efforts

Grand Funk Railroad (Image via Getty)

Grand Funk Railroad is an American rock band that was formed in 1969 in Flint, Michigan. The band consists of original members Don Brewer (vocals and drums) and Mel Schacher (bass), as well as lead guitarist Bruce Kulick, and lead vocalist Max Carl.

The band rose to fame in early 1970s with a series of hit albums and singles, including We're An American Band, Some Kind of Wonderful, and The Loco-Motion. They are known for their energetic live performances and their fusion of hard rock, funk, and blues.

Over the course of their careers, Grand Funk Railroad has sold over 25 million records worldwide and received numerous awards and accolades. In addition to their success in the music industry, the band has also been involved in various philanthropic efforts, including supporting the American Cancer Society and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

