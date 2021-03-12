Grey's Anatomy: Andrew DeLuca's emotional death leaves Twitter in shambles

Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes has struck again, and this time, the creative ax has fallen upon Giacomo Gianniotti's beloved Dr Andrew DeLuca.
During the conclusion of the recent March 11th crossover episode of "Station 19" (Train in Vain) and Grey's Anatomy (Helplessly Hoping), fans globally were left distraught to see a major character death take place:
Giacomo Gianniotti's Dr Andrew DeLuca was recently killed off in the midseason premiere of Grey's Anatomy after succumbing to the stab wounds inflicted upon him at the hands of a henchman in a trafficking ring.
Despite receiving medical attention at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, he ultimately died in surgery, marking one of the most emotional deaths in Grey's Anatomy history.
The actor responsible for bringing DeLuca to life, Giacomo Gianniotti, recently took to Twitter to confirm his character's death, bidding adieu to the Grey's universe after a memorable six-year journey:
In a poignant note, Gianniotti thanked fans for all the love and appreciation bestowed upon his portrayal of Dr Andrew DeLuca:
"Thank you to all the fans who loved Deluca as much as I did. Telling his story was and will be one of the great honors of my life. Thank you."
His unprecedented death has Twitter in a shambolic state, with fans left devastated over the passing of one of Grey's Anatomy's most popular characters.
Twitter bids an emotional farewell to Grey's Anatomy's Dr Andrew DeLuca
What made his death all the more emotional was the touching dream-like sendoff, which took place on Meredith Grey's mystical beach.
From bidding farewell to his former flame to reuniting with his mother, as they walked hand-in-hand into the sunset, the death of Andrew DeLuca has dealt a severe emotional blow to scores of fans across the globe.
DeLuca's death has generated a response similar to that of Patrick Dempsey's Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd's death, with sentiments running extremely high online:
As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it looks like it's time to cue "Chasing Cars" once again, as one of the most beloved characters in Dr Andrew DeLuca bids farewell to the world of Shondaland, which never ceases to amaze and appall in equal measure.