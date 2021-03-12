Grey's Anatomy: Andrew DeLuca's emotional death leaves Twitter in shambles

Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes has struck again, and this time, the creative ax has fallen upon Giacomo Gianniotti's beloved Dr Andrew DeLuca.

During the conclusion of the recent March 11th crossover episode of "Station 19" (Train in Vain) and Grey's Anatomy (Helplessly Hoping), fans globally were left distraught to see a major character death take place:

Giacomo Gianniotti's Dr Andrew DeLuca was recently killed off in the midseason premiere of Grey's Anatomy after succumbing to the stab wounds inflicted upon him at the hands of a henchman in a trafficking ring.

Despite receiving medical attention at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, he ultimately died in surgery, marking one of the most emotional deaths in Grey's Anatomy history.

The actor responsible for bringing DeLuca to life, Giacomo Gianniotti, recently took to Twitter to confirm his character's death, bidding adieu to the Grey's universe after a memorable six-year journey:

So much I could say... but all that comes to mind is thank you. Thank you to all the fans who loved Deluca as much as I did. Telling his story was and will be one of the great honors of my life. Thank you. @GreysABC — Giacomo Gianniotti (@GiacomoKG) March 12, 2021

In a poignant note, Gianniotti thanked fans for all the love and appreciation bestowed upon his portrayal of Dr Andrew DeLuca:

His unprecedented death has Twitter in a shambolic state, with fans left devastated over the passing of one of Grey's Anatomy's most popular characters.

Twitter bids an emotional farewell to Grey's Anatomy's Dr Andrew DeLuca

What made his death all the more emotional was the touching dream-like sendoff, which took place on Meredith Grey's mystical beach.

From bidding farewell to his former flame to reuniting with his mother, as they walked hand-in-hand into the sunset, the death of Andrew DeLuca has dealt a severe emotional blow to scores of fans across the globe.

The most happy and sad scence in the whole world #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/gTxiWPTWLG — tere (@justacelebstan) March 12, 2021

DeLuca's death has generated a response similar to that of Patrick Dempsey's Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd's death, with sentiments running extremely high online:

did they just kill off deluca when he was literally FINE one episode ago?? #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/n292zS2eMz — lauren (@llaurentweets) March 12, 2021

goodbye andrew deluca, i don’t even have words #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/78WrnmiJUm — jade | spoilers (@cristinasoh) March 12, 2021

NOOOOOOOOO THIS IS WRONG DELUCA CAN'T BE DEAD . #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/3BKVJpnNlF — Stephanie ✨⚡️ (@lovelyStep2) March 12, 2021

MY HEART IS SHATTERED! DeLuca deserved anything but this ending 😭😭😭 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/IKhS9h0taG — 🦋 (@tswiftsbt13) March 12, 2021

me after watching Deluca with his mom and him dying #GreysxStation19 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/3PDwWsLbyo — Kiah (@kiah_zechzer) March 12, 2021

YALL MFS BROKE ME WITH GEORGE, LEXIE, MARK, AND DEREK, AND RIPPED OUT MY HEART STOMPED ON IT, AND PUT IT BACK FOR DELUCA #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/HfolohyRGz — Reinersmommymilkers😩✋🏼 (@harrys3rdchichi) March 12, 2021

not the sand castle being a parallel to deluca not getting enough time #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/ERWeETuFER — layla keating's defense team 🌼 (@ginapohrter) March 12, 2021

SOMEBODY FROM GREYS ANATOMY PRODUCTION TEAM NEED TO TELL ME WHY DELUCA DIED BUT YET TEDDY IS STILL ALIVE pic.twitter.com/rnr51uMsuS — emani (@emani80985455) March 12, 2021

nobody contact me for the next five to ten business days, i'm too busy crying over deluca's death #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/L5mHWt5z1d — erin (@arizonaxoo) March 12, 2021

Derek and Deluca both gone. My heart hurts.



#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/5WSm9DNJ7L — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) March 12, 2021

ME WHEN DELUCA RAN TO HIS MOM ON THE BEACH #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/psd3tq4Cv3 — shay 🍒 (@happiIyshay) March 12, 2021

Not Deluca seeing his mom and Meredith saying “I miss you” and him saying “I have to go” WTF NO YOU DONT HAVE TO GO AT ALL

I can’t believe Shonda did it again This is too much 😭😭😭 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/CjSyXmLKgo — Nanette♊️ (@NanouBwa) March 12, 2021

WHOEVER’S DECISION IT WAS TO KILL ANDREW DELUCA, I HOPE BOTH SIDES OF YOUR PILLOW ARE WARM #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/m6NTPs99h0 — tess 💌 (@sh3luvshaz) March 12, 2021

krista comes in, writes alex off in THE worst possible way ever, kills deluca, keeps owen alive and well and we have YET to see LEXIE ON THE BEACH. this woman is hurting me more than shonda ever has #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/JVIk3b8JGb — sisi (@sierafelske) March 12, 2021

Watching Andrew Deluca die was not on my 2021 bingo card #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/2Lfa4Eix8t — Toni (@tonijafojo) March 12, 2021

#GreysAnatomy THEY REALLY JUST KILLED DELUCA HUH? THE BEST CHARACTER? pic.twitter.com/ebOtEXlC4u — emily (@emilybrooksss1) March 12, 2021

BROOOOOO I AM NOT OKAY AFTER THAT #GreysAnatomy has once again destroyed me emotionally. That episode really hit me hard man, but the ending especially. Rest in Peace, Deluca. You will be missed so much.😭 pic.twitter.com/agRrktMJ9W — The Zombie Boy @ YGO Sideline Stars Zine (@KagomeMora) March 12, 2021

This is just emotional abuse at this point. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/obr972jiVZ — BIG D STANDS FOR BIG DEMEANOR. (@DanielleChinaa) March 12, 2021

Mood:

If I lay hereeeeee if I just lay hereeee#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/IrDEHPFjFp — Nohe⭐️ (@noheliaguzmano) March 12, 2021

YOU BITCHES CANT LET MEREDITH EVER BE HAPPY?! #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/IdrLX3dRhZ — loop (@lupi_ta_lopez) March 12, 2021

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it looks like it's time to cue "Chasing Cars" once again, as one of the most beloved characters in Dr Andrew DeLuca bids farewell to the world of Shondaland, which never ceases to amaze and appall in equal measure.