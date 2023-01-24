Grown-ish season 5 episode 11 release date, air time, what to expect, and more details revealed

The 11th episode of Grown-ish season 5 is expected to hit Freeform on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 10 pm ET. Titled Money Trees, the synopsis of the episode reads:

“Junior realizes that he's not earning enough money, so he focuses all his efforts on a new stock market side-hustle. Aaron's students accuse him of being a sellout. Lauryn stops singing to focus on a “real job.”

The episode may have a runtime of 20–23 minutes, which is consistent with the general duration of the show's other episodes. Season five of the single-camera sitcom is reported to have 13 episodes. So, viewers will have to wait for three more episodes for the finale.

The grown-ish season 5 cast comprises names like:

Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson

Marcus Scribner as Andre "Junior" Johnson

Trevor Jackson as Aaron Jackson

Diggy Simmons as Douglas Frederick "Doug" Edwards

Daniella Perkins as Kiela Hall.

What to expect in Grown-ish season 5 episode 11?

Per the synopsis mentioned above, episode 11 is expected to focus on Junior and his experience in the stock market. Money Trees will, of course, take up from where the tenth episode, titled Fool's Paradise, ended.

In Fool's Paradise, viewers saw how Zoey and Aaron had a sudden and unexpected run-in at the San Francisco airport, which led them to discuss the pros and cons of their long-distance relationship.

The episode also saw Junior tackling issues in his personal life. Right now, he’s confused about whether to take his affair with Annika to a serious level, as suggested by his friends, or lead a bachelor lifestyle and have light, intimate engagements with his peers.

So, apart from Junior steering his life toward the professional side, Money Trees might also show if Zoey-Aaron Jackson and Junior-Annika Longstreet (Justine Skye) end up together.

What did season 5 deal with?

Grown-ish season 5 debuted on July 20, 2022, and part one comprising nine episodes, aired till September 14, 2022. Part two of season 5 of the teen comedy returned this month with episode 10, Fool’s Paradise.

Helmed by Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore, the show is a spin-off of the ABC series Black-ish, also created by Barris.

A fortnight ago, Freeform confirmed at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour that Grown-ish has been renewed for a sixth season. The focus of the next edition will move entirely from Zoey to her younger brother Junior.

The arc shift was established in the first half of Season 5, and the trailer for the second half confirmed it. Reports said that although Scribner would be the protagonist in the future, Yara Shahidi would remain a prominent character as well, mainly as a guide to the former’s character.

The sixth season will have Craig Doyle as the showrunner, who takes the mantle from Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly. Doyle is an –ish alum, having served as the executive producer of Black-ish, the base material for Grown-ish.

you say canceled flight, i hear hot and heavy layover. #grownish

The Freeform original has only swelled in popularity since its inception. The show premiered on January 3, 2018, and had five seasons across 79 episodes (running).

It has been executive produced by Shahidi, Barris, Alexander, Lilly, Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, and Michael Petok.

Don't forget to watch Grown-ish season 5, episode 11, on Freeform on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

