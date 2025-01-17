Actor-filmmaker Justin Baldoni is suing his It Ends With Us female lead Blake Lively seemingly as a response to her s*xual harassment and smear campaign lawsuit against him, filed last month.

According to his 179-page civil suit filed on January 16, 2025, in the Southern District of New York, Lively reportedly called herself “Khaleesi” from Game of Thrones in her alleged text exchange with Baldoni, while referring to her longtime friend and pop star Taylor Swift and her husband, actor, and producer Ryan Reynolds as two of her “dragons.”

“If you ever get around to watching ‘Game of Thrones,’ you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really, we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you,” Blake reportedly wrote in her alleged text to Justin.

Expand Tweet

In the wake of the latest lawsuit revelations, the internet is having varied and wild reactions. For instance, X user @DemetraAutumn commented on People Magazine’s tweet sharing the news.

“Khaleesi didn’t end well. Guess someone slept through the last episode,” a user wrote.

A netizen reacts to Blake Lively calling herself Khaleesi. (Image via X)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.

“Blake Lively was Khaleesi... drunk off power and never got the throne,” a person quipped.

“Seriously WTF. BLAKE LIVELY CALLED HERSELF ‘Khaleesi’ from Game of Thrones and basically THREATENED JUSTIN Baldoni with her ‘dragons’ (famous peeps Ryan Reynolds & Taylor Swift… This woman is a delusional pompous menace,” one person wrote.

“If you haven’t read the lawsuit know that Blake lively refers to herself as Khaleesi and Ryan and Taylor as her dragons in text messages between her and Baldoni. I know Taylor is mad about getting a mention in this mess,” wrote another.

Others continued to chime in.

“Lol did she get this from Harry? Is this a WME pep talk?” a netizen asked.

“Didn’t two of Khaleesi’s dragons perish? Lively as deranged as Markle!” another netizen wrote.

“Does she realize what happened to Khalessi, she went mad with power,” an individual wrote.

“She clearly didn't remember what happened to Khaleesi but she about to find out. COOKED,” wrote another.

Neither Ryan Reynolds nor Taylor Swift has commented on the matter, yet. Blake Lively, as per NBC News, responded by saying her “decision to speak out has resulted in further retaliation and attacks.”

More about Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit against Blake Lively amid her alleged GoT references

Justin Baldoni filed a lawsuit against Blake Lively on Thursday where he and his co-plaintiffs have claimed that he had been "facing Lively’s 'dragons,' two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him" during the making of their romantic drama, It Ends With Us.

Expand Tweet

As per the court documents obtained by People Magazine, Blake reportedly exchanged a series of alleged texts with Baldoni where they seemingly discussed the changes suggested by Lively for the rooftop scene in the film.

The civil suit has accused Ryan Reynolds 48, and Taylor Swift, 35, of reportedly trying to pressure Baldoni into accepting the changes she made to the script. The director and male lead of the film was seemingly “summoned” to a meeting with Blake Lively’s husband at their NYC penthouse, in the presence of the Lover singer.

While Taylor Swift reportedly “began praising Lively’s script,” Ryan Reynolds allegedly welcomed Justin Baldoni at his residence and "launched into enthusiastic praise for Lively’s version of the scene."

“Baldoni understood the subtext: he needed to comply with Lively’s direction for the script,” the lawsuit read.

In the aftermath of this, Justin, 40, claimed that he “felt obliged to text Lively to say that he had liked her pages and hadn’t needed Reynolds and her megacelebrity friend to pressure him.” He seemingly texted Blake, 37, that he “really love[d] when [she] did,” adding that her edits “[made] it so much more fun and interesting.” However, he also mentioned that he “would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor,” seemingly hinting at their involvement.

This is when Blake Lively reportedly compared herself to GoT’s dragon-controlling queen Khaleesi (played by Emilia Clarke) while calling Swift and Reynolds her two “dragons.” Elsewhere, the mother of four allegedly called her husband and close friend her “most trusted partners” and “Dance Moms level stage moms,” adding they were “absolute titans as writers and storytellers outside of their primary gig.”

“They also know I’m not always as good at making sure I’m seen and utilized for fear of threatening egos, or fear of affecting the ease of the process. They don’t give a sh*,t about that. And because of that, everyone listens to them with immense respect and enthusiasm. So I guess I have to stop worrying about people liking me,” Lively reportedly messaged Baldoni.

Justin Baldoni and his co-plaintiffs including It Ends With Us producer Jamey Heath, publicist Jennifer Abel, and crisis manager Melissa Nathan are now suing Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane, and her PR firm Vision PR, Inc. for $400 million. Taylor Swift, although mentioned once in the civil suit, is not a defendant.

Expand Tweet

The lawsuit has claimed Blake Lively along with her co-defendants tried to “gain control” of the film that was released last year in August and is based on allegations of civil extortion, defamation, false light invasion of privacy, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, intentional interference with contractual relations, intentional interference with prospective economic advantage, and negligent interference with prospective economic advantage.

Justin Baldoni’s January 16, 2025 suit came nearly a month after Blake Lively’s December 20, 2024 complaint to the California Civil Rights Department followed by December 31, 2024 suit. She accused Baldoni of creating a “hostile work environment” for her and seemingly displayed “disturbing” and “unprofessional” behavior on set, including s*xually harassing her and running a media smear campaign against her, that reportedly led to “grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety.”

At the time, Justin’s attorney Bryan Freedman responded that the accusations were “completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious” and counter-accused Blake Lively of trying to salvage her reputation. Now, in the wake of Baldoni’s lawsuit, Lively’s lawyer has shared that it’s "another chapter in the abuser playbook."

"This is an age-old story: A woman speaks up with concrete evidence of s*xual harassment and retaliation and the abuser attempts to turn the tables on the victim. This is what experts call DARVO. Deny. Attack. Reverse Victim Offender," the statement added.

Baldoni has also sued the New York Times for first publishing an article against him titled "'We Can Bury Anyone': Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine," last month. He has claimed the publication worked with Blake Lively and her team to damage his image.

It Ends With Us is an adaptation of Collen Hoover’s 2016 best-selling novel of the same name. the script was written by Christy Hall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback