Hallmark movie Take Me Back for Christmas cast list explored

Hallmark's new romantic drama film, Take Me Back for Christmas, is expected to air on the channel on Saturday, July 15, 2023. The movie tells the story of a young woman who wishes for a different life. In a surprising turn of events, she wakes up in an entirely different reality as she realizes she's living the life she's always dreamt of.

However, her husband is not with her in this new reality, and she decides to win him back before it's too late. Take a look at the official synopsis of the romantic film, as per Hallmark Channel:

''A Christmas wish gives Renee the successful life she’d always dreamed of. This new reality is perfect, except for one thing…she is no longer married to her husband Aaron. Now, Renee must race against the clock to win him back before Christmas Eve.''

The film features Vanessa Lengies in the lead role, alongside various others portraying key supporting characters. Take Me Back for Christmas is helmed by Corey Sevier and written by Kate Pragnell.

Hallmark's Take Me Back for Christmas cast list: Vanessa Lengies and others to feature in new romantic drama film

1) Vanessa Lengies as Renee

Vanessa Lengies essays the lead role of Renee in Hallmark's Take Me Back for Christmas. Renee is a charming young woman who's disappointed with her current life and wishes for a different one. After she unexpectedly starts living the life of her dreams, she realizes that she cannot move forward without her husband and decides to get him back.

Vanessa Lengies looks quite impressive in the film's preview, and viewers can expect her to deliver a memorbale performance in the movie. Her other notable acting credits include shows and movies like Christmas in Toyland, Heart of the Holidays, and Turner & Hooch, to name a few.

2) Corey Sevier as Aaron

Corey Sevier dons the role of Aaron in Take Me Back for Christmas. Aaron is Renee's husband with whom she seems to have split up in her new life. Renee tries to get him back as the story progresses.

Her journey to win back his love forms the crux of the story. Both Sevier and Lengies share wonderful onscreen chemistry, and it'll be interesting to see how their relationship will be explored in the film. Corey Sevier is well-known for his performances in various other movies and TV shows like Christmas Plus One, Mistresses, Win, Lose or Love, and many more.

3) Kimberly-Ann Truong as Cici

Kimberly-Ann Truong portrays the character of Cici in Take Me Back for Christmas. Apart from that, not much else is known about her character, but viewers can expect her to play a pivotal role in the movie. She's previously appeared in Run the Burbs, Love Hacks, and many other films and shows.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, Take Me Back for Christmas also stars numerous others in crucial supporting/minor roles like:

Brynn Godenir as Tasha

Miguel Rivas as Jerry

Moni Ogunsuyi as Ashley

Gerry Mendicino as Jeff

Paula Boudreau as Maria

You can watch Take Me Back for Christmas on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

