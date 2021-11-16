Happiness, episode 4: Sae Beom and Yi Hyun’s apartment overcome with infected zombie people, bloody war ensues

In Happiness, episode 4, the situation in Yi Hyun’s apartment became much worse. The disease that spread rampantly, and caused humans to turn into zombie like creatures, was caused due to a failed drug to treat pneumonia.

This information was not shared with the public in Happiness, episode 4. Instead, it was revealed the infection was caused by a different strain of virus that had affected the world - Covid 19.

Sae Beom and Yi Hyun have first hand information regarding the situation from Han Tae Seok. They are aware of the dangers of this infection and are hence on their toes at all times.

Why did Sae Beom and Yi Hyun lock themselves up in their block in Happiness, episode 4?

They looked out for infected people and ensured that they had their eyes out to spot anyone who was getting unreasonably thirsty. That is the reason why they decided to lock one of the trainers in the gym in Happiness, episode 4.

After all, the drug was distributed illegally to the apartment residents by a gym trainer.

However, things were worse in the other apartment blocks. While all of them lived in the same community, the situation in Sae Beom and Yi Hyun’s block seemed to be under control at first glance in Happiness, episode 4.

The first case was spotted in their block, but the infection seemed to spread faster in the other buildings. In fact, the rate at which the infection spread in the other blocks was so high that each individual was highly bloodthirsty. There was a bloody war outside of Sae Beom and Yi Hyun’s block.

The two spotted one crazy zombie in the parking lot and had managed to shut their block off. However, the other residents were not so lucky. The same people who wanted to block Sae Beom's neighbors from entering the community, to avoid further spread of infection in Happiness, episode 4, were being attacked by residents from their own blocks.

Residents of Sae Beom’s block including the gym trainer, witnessed the shocking attack of one such zombie and understood how serious the situation was.

There is one thing that the residents of Sae Beom were not aware of, however. One of the residents, an old lady, who lived with her husband and a young son was scratched by the first infected person. She had hidden the same from her family and the other residents as well.

The scratch was on her back and it did spread in the same manner as when Seung-young was scratched as well. She is not far from showing symptoms herself and this might lead to further spread of infection in Yi Hyun’s block in Happiness, episode 4 as well.

For now, the only thing that they can do in Happiness, episode 4, is to stay on high alert and ensure that they do not come in contact with the infected. There is also the mystery behind why Sae Beom was not infected despite being bitten by an infected person.

