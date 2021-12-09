Happiness episode 9: Yi Hyun is also infected by the virus; how long before he changes into a blood-thirsty monster?

Happiness episode 9 gave the audience a shocking twist towards the end. Park Hyung Shik as Yi Hyun was infected after he got scratched by one of the apartment residents. However, Sae Beom (Han Hyo Joo) had no idea he was now a victim.

At the beginning of Happiness' latest episode, Sae Beom and Yi Hyun were both under suspicion for being infected because of the scratch on Sae Beom's hands. The one who pulled a gun at them was none other than Yi Hyun's partner, detective Kim Jung Kook.

After he witnessed an onslaught of infected apartment residents attack people around him, the detective had been paranoid in Happiness.

Yi Hyun and Sae Beom use extreme methods to instill trust in Happiness

Initially, Yi Hyun and Sae Beom were forced to quarantine in their home. When the resident from Floor 15 noticed that Yi Hyun and Sae Beom had enough food and water to last them a while, she got greedy. She decided it was time to cast them out of their apartment and divide the food and water among themselves.

She was against them living with the others because she was suspicious and believed that it would not be long before Sae Beom attacked one of them. To stop the others from being manipulated by her, Sae Beom decided to do a test. She was about to make a cut on her hand, draw enough blood to trap anyone who was infected.

The blood was supposed to leave the infected with a sense of thirst that cannot be fulfilled by drinking water. They begin to thirst for blood, transforming into a monster in a moment of weakness. However, before Sae Beom could cut her palm open, Yi Hyun stepped in. He cut himself off, and the blood did reveal that one of the people in the apartment was indeed infected.

How many others were infected in Happiness?

It was an employee of the supermarket. She transformed into a monster and almost attacked Yi Hyun in Happiness. Sae Beom and Yi Hyun managed to hold her down and separate her from others before she harmed others. The residents understood that neither Sae Beom nor Yi Hyun was infected. Instead, the incident revealed an unexpected victim.

Woo Chang, who is Yeon Ok's husband, thirsts for blood, but he only revealed his true self when he is certain that there is no one around. For a while in Happiness, he could control his instincts to drink too much water or show any signs of being infected. It was his wife's move that revealed his truth to the residents.

She decided to carry a cup of blood to ensure that infected individuals didn't catch them by surprise. She was unaware that her husband himself had taken the drug that caused the infection's spread in Happiness. So when she saw her husband's mouth stained with the blood she had brought over, Yeon Ok freaked out. She locked herself inside a room and tried to convince her husband to hide. She did not want her plans of being employed as the apartment's representative at risk.

However, Woo Chang decided to leave. Unfortunately for him, both Yi Hyun and Sae Beom found clues that made them suspicious of him. At this time, Woo Chang transformed completely into a blood-thirsty monster. He attacked Sae Beom in Happiness. To distract him, Yi Hyun reopened his wounds and faced Woo Chang. He was attacked, and he has become one of the infected residents.

Can he continue to hide the truth from Sae Beom in Happiness?

Edited by Yasho Amonkar