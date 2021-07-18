Has Sheff G been arrested? Rapper reportedly facing second-degree felony charge for gun possession

Cops have reportedly arrested Sheff G. The rapper has already gone through many legal issues, and it is a gun charge this time.

The news has not been confirmed since it was shared only by DJ Akademiks on Twitter and Instagram. Sheff G’s reported arrest has trended online, and fans are demanding the authorities let him go.

The 22-year-old has been a common collaborator with Eli Fross, who was also arrested a few hours ago on charges of attempted murder.

NY Drill Artist Sheff G arrested for Gun Possession in NYC. Its a second degree felony charge.

He’s remanded and will have to wait for a bond hearing to find out when he’ll be able to bail out. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 18, 2021

Next court hearing is August 18th. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 18, 2021

Has Sheff G been arrested?

News of Sheff G being arrested has not been confirmed until now. DJ Akademiks’ tweet says:

“NY Drill Artist Sheff G arrested for Gun Possession in NYC. It is a second-degree felony charge. He’s remanded and will have to wait for a bond hearing to find out when he’ll be able to bail out.”

The post was flooded with comments where people said he must be released. It was followed by another tweet where DJ Akademiks said the next court hearing is August 18th. Authorities might confirm the news in the next few days.

Sheff G or Michael Kyle Williams is a popular rapper, and he became well-known for the single “No Suburban” in 2017. He is known as one of the vanguards of the Brooklyn Drill movement.

Born on September 23rd, 1998, Sheff G’s mother was Trinidadian, and his father was Haitian. 50 Cent, Notorious B.I.G., and Chicago drill rappers like Lil Bibby and Chief Keef were among the few names that inspired Sheff G to become a rapper.

Following the success of his single, “No Suburban,” in 2017, the New York native made a remix of the same with rapper Corey Finesse. He released his mixtape, titled “The Unluccy Luccy Kid,” in 2019 and his debut studio album, One and Only, in May 2020.

