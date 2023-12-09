HAVEN x Tilak Deliver GORE-TEX Outerwear Winter collection 2023: Everything we so know far

A collaboration between HAVEN and Tilak has produced the HAVEN x Tilak Deliver GORE-TEX Outerwear Winter Collection 2023, a line of garments designed to tackle the harshest winter conditions. Combining HAVEN’s contemporary style with Tilak's technical expertise, this collection stands out for its functionality and fashion-forward design.

Focused on enduring Canada's extreme winter climates, this collaboration brings together advanced materials like GORE-TEX and PrimaLoft. These materials ensure the outerwear is not only warm and insulated but also maintains a stylish edge. HAVEN has reinterpreted several of Tilak’s classic designs, transforming them into a collection ready for rugged outdoor use.

The HAVEN x Tilak Deliver GORE-TEX Outerwear Winter Collection 2023 is set to launch on Friday, December 8.

Available on HAVEN’s website and in their Toronto and Vancouver storefronts, the collection's price points align with its high-quality materials and design. This release is eagerly awaited by fashion enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers alike.

HAVEN x Tilak Deliver GORE-TEX Outerwear Winter collection 2023 (Image via Haven)

The collection’s standout piece is the Raptor Jacket MiG, originally a Tilak classic, now reimagined by HAVEN. It features an integrated ventilation system and anatomically shaped sleeves, coupled with one-touch cuff adjustment for maximum comfort and functionality. This jacket is designed to offer protection against severe weather without compromising on style.

Another notable item is the Spike Jacket, which showcases a hybrid design. It combines insulation and a hood for added warmth, along with ample storage space for essentials during outdoor expeditions. The construction of the Spike Jacket is both practical and stylish, making it a must-have for winter.

Pants and Accessories for Complete Protection

HAVEN x Tilak Deliver GORE-TEX Outerwear Winter collection 2023 (Image via Haven)

The Crux Pants are another highlight of the HAVEN x Tilak Deliver GORE-TEX Outerwear Winter Collection 2023. Designed for adventure, they boast a thick, adaptable build with a shell-like finish, perfect for battling the elements. These pants are a testament to the collection's emphasis on durability and versatility.

Rounding out the collection are accessories including a collaborative cap and a balaclava. The cap is designed to snugly cover the head, prioritizing warmth in cold conditions.

The balaclava leaves only the eyes exposed, offering maximum protection against the cold. These accessories complement the jackets and pants, creating a comprehensive outerwear solution for winter.

Inspired Color Palette

HAVEN x Tilak Deliver GORE-TEX Outerwear Winter collection 2023 (Image via Haven)

The color choices for this collection are inspired by nature, featuring shades like “Carbon,” “Silt,” “Fog,” and “Snow.” These colors not only resonate with the collection's outdoor theme but also add to its aesthetic appeal, making each piece versatile for various fashion styles.

The Legacy of HAVEN and Tilak

HAVEN, known for its high-quality, fashion-forward designs, and Tilak, celebrated for its technical outdoor wear, bring together their respective strengths in this collaboration.

The reason behind choosing each other for this collaboration lies in their shared commitment to quality, functionality, and style. This partnership marks a fusion of fashion and function, appealing to a wide range of consumers.

The HAVEN x Tilak Deliver GORE-TEX Outerwear Winter Collection 2023 is a remarkable blend of style, functionality, and technological innovation. With its advanced materials, thoughtful design, and nature-inspired color palette, this collection is well-suited for both outdoor enthusiasts and fashion connoisseurs.

This collaboration caters to the practical needs of winter wear and also adds a touch of elegance to the rugged outdoor apparel scene.