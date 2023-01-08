HBO Max’s The Climb release date and air time

HBO Max is all set to kick start the new year with a brand new series titled The Climb that will premiere in less than a week. The soon-to-be-released show is a rock climbing competition that features famed actor Jason Mamoa and Chris Sharma, a legendary rock climber.

The Climb will revolve around amateur rock climbers, who will face tough mental and physical challenges as they work to emerge victorious and win a grand cash prize. The series was created by Jason Mamoa via his very own production company, On The Roam.

The official synopsis for The Climb according to the press release, reads:

"THE CLIMB is a visually-arresting and life-changing adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and exploration of the human spirit. In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing some of the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world’s best amateur climber with a prAna sponsored climbing ambassadorship and a $100,000 cash prize."

The Climb will premiere on HBO Max on January 12, 2023, at 3.01 am ET

The series will feature a total of eight episodes.

The Climb will release three episodes on January 12, followed by three more on January 19. The final two episodes will be released on January 26. The series will feature a total of eight episodes.

Here is a rundown of the same:

Episode 1 - January 12, 2023

Episode 2 - January 12, 2023

Episode 3 - January 12, 2023

Episode 4 - January 19, 2023

Episode 5 - January 19, 2023

Episode 6 - January 19, 2023

Episode 7 - January 26, 2023

Episode 8 - January 26, 2023

Ahead of the release of The Climb, Jason Mamoa opened up about what inspired him to embark on this journey. In an exclusive trailer released by People, Jason revealed:

"Climbing, it's so rooted in my soul. It just opens your mind. We've decided to start a competition to inspire the next generation of climbers. And we've enlisted champion climber Meagan Martin."

The trailer showcased the 10 contestants arriving on the island of Mallorca, the largest island located in the Balearic Islands.

Chris Sharma tells the contestants:

"We're gonna keep you guys on your toes. No pun intended. When you're pushing your limits most of the time you do fail. But once in a while, it happens. That's where the magic happens."

The series also teased a few challenges that competitors must face. One of them was a 70-ft. climb up the Patiasso al Pallaso, which is located in Spain. The teaser witnessed many contestants falling off while attempting the climb.

The Climb season 1 will premiere on January 12, 2023, Thursday night at 3.01 am ET only on HBO Max.

