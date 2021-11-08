“He was grossly inappropriate and unprofessional”: Tati Westbrook accuses former business partner of touching her without consent in latest legal filing

Tati Westbrook recently announced the shutdown of her makeup line Tati Beauty. As she closed her brand, best known for its eyeshadow palette, the makeup reviewer is accusing a former business partner of workplace misconduct.

Tati Westbrook, also known as ‘GlamLifeGuru’, was recently sued alongside her husband, James Westbrook. The two launched their beauty vitamin supplements brand, Halo Beauty, in 2018, with third business partner Clark Swanson.

Swanson has sued James and Tati Westbrook for fraud, negligence, and breach of fiduciary duty.

It seems like the Westbrooks are now firing back at Swanson, bringing forward the s**ual misconduct that took place while working with him in Halo Beauty.

Tati Westbrook sheds light on workplace harassment

Earlier this year, the 39-year-old informed her followers that she was financially aiding the ongoing lawsuit by selling her own home. In her latest video titled “Why I’m Closing TATI BEAUTY ...” the YouTube beauty mogul also revealed that the Halo Beauty lawsuit was one of the reasons for closing her makeup line.

In a recently uncovered legal filing, Tati Westbrook detailed the misconduct she dealt with while working with Clark Swanson at Halo Beauty. The aforementioned legal document stated:

“When working in the same space, Mr. Swanson inappropriately touched Mrs. Westbrook without her consent. For example, coming up behind her and grabbing her waist, rubbing her shoulders and back, hovering over her from behind, sitting next to her and grabbing her thighs, or rubbing her feet.”

Readers can view the legal filing in the Def Noodles Instagram post below:

Despite Westbrook repeatedly telling Swanson to “stop touching her,” he continued to do so. The legal document also read that the latter “shamed her and yelled at her in front of others.”

Clark Swanson agreed to own 50% of Halo Beauty while the Westbrooks own the other half. Shortly after deciding on the settlement, the latter came to ask him for a greater share, giving them majority control of the company, leaving him with one-third of Halo Beauty.

Swanson was promised that Halo Beauty would expand into skincare and cosmetics as Tati Westbrook wanted to build the “whole big thing”, but the brand extension did not occur.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Westbrook went on to release Tati beauty, which has now been shut down.

Edited by Ravi Iyer