"He's already beaten me up": Ryan Bane's ex-wife Corie Stevenson opens up after Sarm Heslop's disappearance

The 2021 disappearance of former flight attendant turned luxury cruise chef Sarm Heslop brought attention to her boyfriend Ryan Bane's activities after she went missing on March 8, 2021. Ryan has since prohibited authorities from searching his catamaran and has relocated to a remote part of the islands following the incident and shocking revelations from his ex-wife, Corie Stevenson.

Corie Stevenson and Ryan Bane had been married between 2008 and 2014. She has alleged their marriage was riddled with issues such as infidelity, abuse, and violence. She shared with Daily Mail on an April 8, 2021 report,

"I really am that afraid of him. He was basically my bully. I don't know what else to call him. He's already beaten me up. I am definitely worried he would still harm me in some way."

The Dateline Unforgettable episode titled Siren Song aired on January 25, 2024, at 8 pm EST on Oxygen and chronicled the disappearance of Sarm Heslop.

The synopsis reads,

"A mystery in paradise unfolds when Sarm Heslop vanishes from her boyfriend's yacht; in a case that made international headlines, Andrea Canning recounts her memorable journey searching for a particular person of interest."

"I keep the gun with me everywhere in case he shows up and confronts me" - Corie Stevenson reveals details of her marriage with Ryan Bane

Corie Stevenson revealed that she always keeps a .380 Smith & Wesson pistol with her, indicating her fear of her ex-husband, the former Michigan resident Ryan Bane. Bane and Stevenson had been married between 2008 and 2014, and according to her claims, there was never a day that she did not fear Bane during their marriage.

Corinson reportedly slept with a shotgun throughout her divorce and presently owns a .380 Smith & Wesson pistol as she resides in her Florida home.

She shared with Daily Mail,

"This is what I carry around with me now. I keep the gun with me everywhere in case he shows up and confronts me."

Corie Stevenson claimed that Ryan Bane had cheated on her throughout their marriage while she worked as a nanny as the couple lived in Lake Orion.

She said,

"I would sometimes stay overnight to look after children. I would come home and there would be two wine glasses, one with lipstick all over it. 'And I'd ask him who had been there. He'd just say, nobody. That happened a lot of times."

Stevenson mentioned that their marriage had deteriorated from their honeymoon in Spain. She had reported him to the police in 2011 when an argument turned physical as they returned home from a wedding. Bane had dragged Stevenson out of the truck and grabbed her in the dining room, per Daily Mail's report. Ryan Bane pled guilty to charges of domestic violence and spent 21 days in jail one time.

The officer noted,

"Threw her to the ground and smashed her head into the floor, chipping one of her teeth."

Stevenson added,

"I was terrified already when he pulled me out of the truck. But during the assault my fear reached a whole other level. My face was all red and my tooth was broken. A couple of days later my face was black and blue and I had finger marks around my neck."

Another time, Bane had served 31 days for a probation violation in 2013 - the year their divorce proceedings began. Corie Stevenson also pointed out animal cruelty as one of her ex-husband's traits, as he had once hunted and cooked a baby deer Corie had befriended.

She stated,

"While I was at the store during the day, he actually shot it in the yard,' she said. 'He tried to trick me into eating it by putting it on the grill outside. I had no idea that the meat on the grill was the baby deer. As he was cooking it, he was telling me: "This is going to be great – you're going to love this."

Another time, Bane killed a squirrel that Corie Stevenson fed and stored in the freezer for her to find.

Ryan Bane had reportedly sailed away from the U.S. Virgin Islands area since Sarm Heslop's disappearance. He sails around the Caribbeans and has had a few appearances around the Virgin Islands since.

