Head to Head on Netflix review: A brilliant introduction to Saudi cinema

The Saudi film Head to Head was released on Netflix on Thursday, August 3, 2023. It is directed by Malik Nejer and written by Abdulaziz Al-Muzaini.

This film is indeed an excellent introduction to Saudi films. The country has recently made astronomical progress in sports, business, tourism, infrastructure, etc., and a film revolution at this time of their existence could be groundbreaking.

This Arabic movie is a pure rom-com with hints of action and thrill. It revolves around two lovers and a crazy gangster. A comedy of errors begins a series of events that runs wild and jeopardizes the lives of everyone involved.

It stars Abdulaziz Alshehri, Adel Radwan, Ida Alkusay, Mohammad Alqass, Zyad Alamri, Riyad Alsalhani, Saleh Al Khalaqi, and Ahmed Kaabi.

According to Netflix, the official synopsis of Head to Head reads:

"When a bumbling chauffeur mistakenly picks up a mob boss from the airport, he's ruthlessly pursued by the old man's gang to return him in one piece. Hilarity meets danger when a lovesick chauffeur and a bootleg mechanic mistakenly pick up a retired crime lord, igniting a wild, life-changing adventure."

Warning: The article contains heavy spoilers from the film.

Netflix's new film Head to Head does not overstay its welcome and requires a sequel

Head to Head is the story of a man named Nasser, who falls in love with the daughter of a crime boss. One day he decides to surprise the love of his life, Lina, by taking her on a trip. To make things romantic, he kidnaps her, but things go out of hand when he realizes that the abductee was Ziad, Lina's dreaded father.

Head to Head is a decent 90-minute comedy that does not overstay its welcome. No plots are left open to interpretation as every dot is connected during its climax. Even though the budget for the movie was considerably low, Saudi film director Malik Nejerhas has managed to pull off something special.

The cinematography is vibrant and there is an elegance about several shots, especially during the build-up. Even the soundtrack is soulful and manages to capture the essence of Saudi Arabia. It almost feels like a nostalgic road trip through deserts.

There are several high moments throughout the film. Balance is maintained between drama, fun, and tragedy. The film's portrayal of love, growth, and friendship will certainly move you.

Credit goes to the brilliant actors who did a very convincing job. Since it revolves around the love of Nasser and Lina, the two characters get major screen time.

But like all films, this one has its flaws too. The editing is sloppy and there are several continuity problems, which show up from time to time. There still are some unrequired obscene scenes that do not contribute to the film holistically. The conclusion could have been better considering the build-up was supreme.

Head to Head is certainly a one-time but pretty enjoyable watch. The best part about it is that it's short. Furthermore, it gives the audience an idea about life in Saudi Arabia. The country has a rich culture and even a decorated history in film and movie making.

Head to Head gets a 7.5/10. It's mild, lighthearted, and hilarious. A sequel will be welcomed with open arms.

Head to Head is streaming on Netflix worldwide. It was released on Thursday, August 3, 2023.