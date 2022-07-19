Heather Jones Murder case: 5 things to know

The bone-chilling Heather Jones murder case of 2013 is all set to be revisited and explored in the upcoming seventh episode of the top-rated true-crime series Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2. The episode will arrive this Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 8 / 7c, exclusively on Oxygen.

Reportedly, Heather Palumbo-Jones, a beloved elementary school teacher from Germantown, Tennessee, was brutally murdered by her husband, Chris Jones.

The upcoming Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2 episode, chronicling the heartbreaking story of Heather Jones, has been titled, The Last Dance. The official synopsis for the episode states:

"Andrea Canning recalls the case of a popular kindergarten teacher who goes missing after shedding hundreds of pounds, and investigators find a link between her weight loss and her disappearance."

Since the news of the intriguing episode was announced, fans of the true-crime show have been curiously waiting to witness how the heart-wrenching murder case of the free-spirited teacher, Heather Jones, will unfold.

So, without further ado, let's dive in to find out about the brutal murder case of Tennessee woman Heather Palumbo-Jones, ahead of the upcoming episode's arrival on Oxygen.

Know 5 significant facts about the spine-chilling Heather Jones murder case

Who was Heather Palumbo-Jones?

Heather Palumbo-Jones, also known as Heather Jones, was a free-thinking teacher at a local elementary school in Germantown, Tennessee. She tied the knot with a man named Chris Jones, with whom she went on to have two children. She was a kind and loving mother.

Reportedly, she gained a lot of weight because of extreme computer usage. But she was highly focused and determined to lose weight and started exercising regularly. Soon after, she started losing weight and transformed her body.

How was her relationship with her husband, Chris Jones?

Shelby County District Attorney’s Office @ShelbyCountyDA Chris Jones refused a deal of 25 years for the murder of his wife Heather Palumbo-Jones. He'll get life if convicted. http://t.co/PemHYs0Wb6 Chris Jones refused a deal of 25 years for the murder of his wife Heather Palumbo-Jones. He'll get life if convicted. http://t.co/PemHYs0Wb6

Reportedly, Heather's relationship with her husband Chris seemed perfect initially. However, with time everything began to fall apart as Chris was reportedly quite manipulative, controlling, and used to monitor every move of Heather's.

Allegedly, Heather's tremendous weight loss and newfound self-love did not fit well with her husband Chris, and he became pretty insecure and controlling. Her husband started worrying about their married life. Soon, Heather Jones reportedly filed for divorce from her husband and began living away from her husband.

What happened to her?

A still of Heather Palumbo-Jones

The date goes back to 2013. On April 15 of that year, Heather Jones suddenly went missing from her hometown of Tennessee. She was nowhere to be found, and soon her co-workers became quite concerned and reported her missing.

A thorough police investigation began, but it wasn't until April 23, 2013, that police discovered her dead body. The remains, unrecognizably burnt, were found near Highway 64 and Collierville-Arlington Road in Memphis, Tennessee.

According to medical reports, the reason behind her terrifying demise was asphyxiation.

Who killed her?

Chris Jones was convicted for the murder of his wife, Heather Palumbo-Jones

Reportedly, it was Heather Jones' husband, Chris Jones, who cold-bloodedly killed her. During the investigation, Chris initially denied being involved in his wife's case. But as the investigation went deeper, he confessed to his involvement in his wife's death.

Reportedly, he went on to tell the police that an altercation between the couple on April 15 was the cause of her immediate death. Chris further told authorities that he tried to dispose of his wife's body after getting extremely scared.

Where is Heather's husband and murderer, Chis Jones, now?

Chris Jones was arrested and convicted for the first-degree murder of his wife Heather Jones and for abusing her corpse. In 2015, Chris received a sentence of life imprisonment with an additional prison time of two years.

Chris Jones is serving his prison time at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex in Bledsoe County, Tennessee.

Don't forget to watch Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2 Episode 7, titled The Last Dance, arriving on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 8 / 7c, on Oxygen.

