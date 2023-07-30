“Heaven’s gate will be waiting for you”: Netizens react as OceanGate cofounder suggests sending 1000 humans to Venus following Titan sub disaster

American diving company Oceangate's co-founder Guillermo Sohnlein shocked the internet after he revealed he wants to send and create a floating colony of 1,000 people on the hottest planet in the solar system, Venus by 2050. As per Insider, Sohnlein said that humanity needs to push its limits of innovation. He started a group called Humans2Venus and said that the idea of putting people on Earth's "evil twin" is not as crazy as it sounds.

According to the publication, he said:

"I think it is less aspirational than putting a million people on the Martian surface by 2050. Forget OceanGate. Forget Titan. Forget Stockton. Humanity could be on the verge of a big breakthrough and not take advantage of it because we, as a species, are gonna get shut down and pushed back into the status quo."

Like OceanGate, Humans2Venus will be a privately funded project with the goal of making space travel cheaper. Although Venus presents enormous challenges, Guillermo cites to studies indicating that a tiny portion of Venus' atmosphere, situated approximately 30 miles from the surface, might hypothetically support human life owing to lower temperatures and pressure.

Venus has a surface temperature so high that it could melt lead and has an atmosphere that is more than 90 times as dense as Earth's and is filled with poisonous carbon dioxide and yellow sulfuric acid clouds, according to NASA.

OceanGate's co-founder's statement shocked several users online, more so since it comes just days after the Titan submarine carrying five passengers to the Titanic wreck imploded midway. One of the users commented:

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on OceanGate's proposed expedition to Venus. (Photo via @TRHLofficial/Twitter)

Twitter reacts to OceanGate's idea to send 1,000 people to Venus

After the news of OceanGate's co-founder suggesting the idea of sending 1,000 people to Venus went viral, Twitterati was shocked and furious. Several users slammed Guillermo Sohnlein for suggesting the idea, especially since the recent Titan submarine tragedy.

Others mocked him and asked if he would be one of the 1,000 people sent to Venus, while one other suggested people from the Jeffrey Epstein list to be chosen for the expedition.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Guillermo Söhnlein's suggestion of sending 1,000 people to Venus. (Photo via @TRHLofficial/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Guillermo Söhnlein's suggestion of sending 1,000 people to Venus. (Photo via @TRHLofficial/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Guillermo Söhnlein's suggestion of sending 1,000 people to Venus. (Photo via @TRHLofficial/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Guillermo Söhnlein's suggestion of sending 1,000 people to Venus. (Photo via @TRHLofficial/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Guillermo Söhnlein's suggestion of sending 1,000 people to Venus. (Photo via @TRHLofficial/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Guillermo Söhnlein's suggestion of sending 1,000 people to Venus. (Photo via @TRHLofficial/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Guillermo Söhnlein's suggestion of sending 1,000 people to Venus. (Photo via @TRHLofficial/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Guillermo Söhnlein's suggestion of sending 1,000 people to Venus. (Photo via @TRHLofficial/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Guillermo Söhnlein's suggestion of sending 1,000 people to Venus. (Photo via @TRHLofficial/Twitter)

OceanGate's co-founder said he is aware of the drawback of Venus' atmosphere

While speaking to Insider, Guillermo Sohnlein said he is aware that an expedition to Venus would raise eyebrows.

"You're absolutely right that when you talk about going to Venus, it would raise eyebrows outside the space industry. And it even raises eyebrows inside the space industry. I think I've been driven to help make humanity a multi-planet species since I was 11 years old, I had this recurring dream of being the commander of the first Martian colony."

Regardless of this, he said that he saw no reason why humans should not attempt to take over Venus. He referenced research that indicates there is a tiny area of Venus' atmosphere 30 miles from the surface where humans may exist theoretically.

Sohnlein said that he thought a society of 1,000 people could live in Venus's atmosphere if a flying space station could be built that was safe from the sulphuric acid in the clouds.

Guillermo said that without his deceased co-founder of OceanGate Stockton Rush, people would still be living in caves, and then compared him to Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.