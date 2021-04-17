Create
Helen McCrory passes away: J.K Rowling, Mark Gatiss and the industry mourn actress' loss

Helen McCrory
Helen McCrory's passing at 52 has shaken the entertainment industry (image via BBC)
Aryan Mehta
ANALYST
Modified 2 hr ago
Feature

Helen McCrory of ‘Peaky Blinders’ & ‘Harry Potter’ fame has passed away at age 52. Following an arduous battle with cancer the actress succumbed to the condition on April 17th, 2021.

Fans, loved ones and the entertainment industry as a whole are shook by the news, as they mourn the loss of a venerated pillar of the industry. Condolences and wishes for her family are pouring in on Twitter, as celebrities and fans alike come to terms with the loss of Helen McCrory.

Mark Gatiss, J.K Rowling and others mourn the loss of Helen McCrory

With a nearly three-decade-long career, Helen McCrory touched many lives through her work as an actress. Her role as Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders and Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise were critically acclaimed and loved by fans worldwide.

Regarding the cause of her death, her husband Damian Lewis shared an emotional message revealing that she underwent a "heroic battle with cancer" before the disease claimed her life.

"I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family. She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you,"
Fans too were heartbroken by the news and have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts and prayers for her and her family.

Helen McCrory is survived by her husband Damian Lewis and her two children, Manon McCrory-Lewis and Gulliver Lewis.

Published 17 Apr 2021, 00:32 IST
