Helen McCrory passes away: J.K Rowling, Mark Gatiss and the industry mourn actress' loss

Helen McCrory of ‘Peaky Blinders’ & ‘Harry Potter’ fame has passed away at age 52. Following an arduous battle with cancer the actress succumbed to the condition on April 17th, 2021.

Fans, loved ones and the entertainment industry as a whole are shook by the news, as they mourn the loss of a venerated pillar of the industry. Condolences and wishes for her family are pouring in on Twitter, as celebrities and fans alike come to terms with the loss of Helen McCrory.

Mark Gatiss, J.K Rowling and others mourn the loss of Helen McCrory

I’m devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who’s left us far too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 16, 2021

Unbearable and unbelievable that Helen McCrory has gone. A genuine firecracker with an aching vulnerability. A wonderful actor and a wonderful woman. Thoughts with Damian and family. RIP — Mark Gatiss 💙 (@Markgatiss) April 16, 2021

Utterly heart breaking, what a loss. Every actor looks & looked up to Helen McCrory - so brilliant and gripping and transformative and those who knew her as a friend really loved her. On Quiz last year & she was just so bloody cool, with funny anecdotes & stories and... pic.twitter.com/Xv7gXLuf7g — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) April 16, 2021

Helen - you were truly one of a kind. Any time I have ever had the good fortune of sharing a space with you, you owned it. Completely.

But you have always made me feel at home. Without fail.

Love and strength to your family x pic.twitter.com/stv1TOYXQr — Sam Claflin (@samclaflin) April 16, 2021

Helen McCrory will be remembered not just for her remarkable stage and screen performances, but also for her selflessness and generosity. She and Damian were the motor driving FeedNHS, working tirelessly during the pandemic to raise millions for others. What a tremendous loss. — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) April 16, 2021

We're devastated to hear that Helen McCrory has died and will miss her terribly.



Our thoughts are with her friends and family at this very sad time. pic.twitter.com/Eo2dmviKik — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) April 16, 2021

With a nearly three-decade-long career, Helen McCrory touched many lives through her work as an actress. Her role as Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders and Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise were critically acclaimed and loved by fans worldwide.

Regarding the cause of her death, her husband Damian Lewis shared an emotional message revealing that she underwent a "heroic battle with cancer" before the disease claimed her life.

"I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family. She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you,"

Fans too were heartbroken by the news and have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts and prayers for her and her family.

Helen McCrory and her husband also worked together to feed the frontline workers during pandemic last year.



She wasn’t just a hero on Television, but a hero to the entire nation ❤️



She will be missed 🥺 pic.twitter.com/iUCJHpQAMX — Safe Space Who 💫 (@SafeSpaceDrWho) April 16, 2021

I’m so sorry for your loss. She was a force on screen and I’m sure she was as much a force off screen too x — Claire Gunderson (@claigun) April 16, 2021

This is utterly heartbreaking news. She was fantastic in everything she did 💔 — Lara Terry 💙 (@LaraRixon) April 16, 2021

rest in peace, helen mccrory. thank you for everything 🕊❤️ pic.twitter.com/jRwjpi0XMu — al (@tallieskirby) April 16, 2021

Helen McCrory was literally perfect in every scene and show she was in. Carrying scenes effortlessly ✨



Just pure talent ❤️



Rest in peace ! pic.twitter.com/uIqjhqJsro — Safe Space Who 💫 (@SafeSpaceDrWho) April 16, 2021

I always admired Helen McCrory as an actor of great power and stillness. She led so many companies from the front, with strength and surpassing style.



But she was also one of the kindest, most generous people in the world. What a terrible loss. pic.twitter.com/FYsflUnOSQ — Samuel West 💙 (@exitthelemming) April 16, 2021

Appreciation post for Aunt Polly.

.

For me, She is always gonna be the most interesting and complex character in the Peaky Blinders Universe. R.I.P! #HelenMcCrory 💜 pic.twitter.com/BxNBJrJcsl — V (@iHopefulCynic) April 16, 2021

@ThePeakyBlinder @lewis_damian fun on set with Helen. She always had a wave and blew kisses to us at base such a talent gone too soon. #HelenMcCrory All our love to her family 🥰💝😘 pic.twitter.com/9W3TQanyNB — george gwyther (@georgegwyther09) April 16, 2021

Helen McCrory is survived by her husband Damian Lewis and her two children, Manon McCrory-Lewis and Gulliver Lewis.

