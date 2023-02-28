Help! I'm In A Secret Relationship season 2 release date, cast and air time on MTV

MTV's famous reality TV series titled Help! I'm In A Secret Relationship is all set to premiere with an all-new season in less than a day. The popular show features people who have been manipulated into keeping their relationship unknown to anyone else.

Help! I'm In A Secret Relationship revolves around uncovering why partners want their significant others to keep their relationship a secret. They also bring the couple face-to-face with each other to uncover the truth and reveal the lies behind their reason to deception.

After seeing success with season one of Help! I'm In A Secret Relationship, MTV recently announced that the reality TV dating show has been renewed for season 2.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"Travis Mills and Rahne Jones embark on a journey to help baffled lovers when they discover that they're in secret relationships and figure out just why their partners didn't want them to go public."

With little to no time left for the forthcoming season to premiere, here's everything you need to know about Help! I'm In A Secret Relationship season 2, only on MTV.

Season 2 of Help! I'm In A Secret Relationship will premiere on February 28, 2023 only on MTV.

The brand new season of Help! I'm In A Secret Relationship will premiere on Tuesday night, February 28, 2023 at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT only on MTV. For viewers who do not have cable, they can stream the show live as it only airs on YouTube Tv.

Viewers with a valid subscription can login and watch the series. The episodes will also be available on MTV's official website.

Titled Mackey and Shefat, the official synopsis for episode one of the series reads:

"After meeting on a dating site, Macky thought he finally met the love of his life, but after three years of marriage, he's yet to meet any of his wife's family members; Macky is on a mission to find out why he's being hidden."

The show is hosted by Travis Mills and Rahne Jones. According to Rahne's bio on MTV:

"Rahne Jones is an actor, writer, host and activist hailing from Silver Spring, MD. Jones made her professional acting debut as Skye Leighton on the Golden Globe-nominated Netflix television series "The Politician" starring alongside Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Judith Light and Bette Midler."

Meanwhile, Travis is a recording artist and actor. He also hosts his very own Apple Music radio show, titled The Travis Mills Show. He also has his hit Podcast that he hosts titled ADHD with Travis Mills.

Apart from this show, Travis is also the co-host of MTV's popular Ghosted: Love Gone Missing, where he stars opposite Rachel Lindsay.

Prior to the release of the series, MTV released a sneak peek, teasing fans on what to expect. The trailer features the hosts as the embark on a journey to uncover the truth. The teaser shows few partners getting up and leaving after the truth is revealed to them.

Help! I'm In A Secret Relationship, season 2 will air only on MTV on every Tuesday night.

