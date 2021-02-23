"Hit me in the head with it": Twitch streamer Maya has an odd request after Mizkif shows off his golden shovel

Maya Higa, commonly known as Maya to her followers, had a weird request for Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo on stream. These two individuals are probably the most funniest duo one can come across on the internet.

They stream from the same location for the most part and are often seen indulging in hilarious banter with each other.

Maya's odd request to Mizkif

On seeing the golden shovel, Maya goes on to ask Mizkif to hit her in the head with it. Mizkif proceeds to do so, but the clip cuts off right before it hits her. It is evident that Mizkif didn't hit her with the shovel, but the outcome was very funny. Readers can watch the entire 11-second clip above.

The shovel is a nice reference to Twin Peaks, as pointed out by a user on YouTube. Although the American horror drama series was cancelled back in 1991 after its second season, the show returned as a limited series in 2017.

Image via YouTube ( ghecco's twitch clips )

The golden shovel in the video is a reference to the shovels that Lawrence Jacoby ordered in Twin Peaks. He went on to paint those shovels golden and then sold them for $30 apiece so that his followers could shovel themselves out of their mess and into the truth. Although Jacoby made a lot of money from this, he donated most of his earnings to charity.

Fans on the internet had hilarious reactions to this video as well.

While these two individuals manage to tickle everyone's funny bone on the internet, Maya does contribute a lot to animal conservation. Very recently, she raised over $500,000 for her own animal sanctuary via an online auction. The auction saw people bid on items ranging from T-Pain's sneakers to Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek's Cloud9 jersey.

She plans to start up a new center called Alveus which will be responsible for virtual online education. She also plans to set up a physical conservation centre in Texas, thanks to the funding she received from her fans on Twitch.