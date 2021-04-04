Hollywood comes together as Snoop Dogg, SZA, Eminem, and more send prayers for DMX

Following the news of DMX's hospitalization on Friday, April 2nd, 2021, support has been pouring in from fans, friends, and the Hollywood fraternity, who are sending prayers for the rapper's speedy recovery.
DMX was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack caused by a drug overdose. He is now reported to be breathing independently without mechanical support, but his condition remains volatile.
The careers that DMX influenced in Hollywood have all come together to share their prayers for the legendary rapper's speedy recovery.
Hollywood stars send prayers for DMX across social media
Devastated by the news regarding DMX, the Hollywood fraternity of musicians has been sending prayers while sharing anecdotes of how he has impacted their lives.
Chance The Rapper shared an emotional message stating that DMX's prayers had anointed him in the past and said that he is sending all the prayers he can.
In a series of tweets, Missy Elliott shed light on DMX's character with a clip of him on a podcast where he opened up about being preyed on as a 14-year-old child.
Other prominent members of Hollywood's music fraternity such as Eminem, SZA, ICE T, MC Hammer, and more have come forward to offer prayers and well wishes for DMX.
The rapper's condition remains volatile, with doctors warning that oxygen deprivation to his brain has done extensive damage. While he is breathing independently, the long-term implications of the overdose cannot be estimated just yet.
