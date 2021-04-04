Hollywood comes together as Snoop Dogg, SZA, Eminem, and more send prayers for DMX

Following the news of DMX's hospitalization on Friday, April 2nd, 2021, support has been pouring in from fans, friends, and the Hollywood fraternity, who are sending prayers for the rapper's speedy recovery.

DMX was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack caused by a drug overdose. He is now reported to be breathing independently without mechanical support, but his condition remains volatile.

DMX Suffers OD and in Grave Condition https://t.co/czhwXWQm42 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 3, 2021

The careers that DMX influenced in Hollywood have all come together to share their prayers for the legendary rapper's speedy recovery.

Also read: "It's not looking good": Sources say DMX still in grave condition.

Hollywood stars send prayers for DMX across social media

Devastated by the news regarding DMX, the Hollywood fraternity of musicians has been sending prayers while sharing anecdotes of how he has impacted their lives.

Chance The Rapper shared an emotional message stating that DMX's prayers had anointed him in the past and said that he is sending all the prayers he can.

Advertisement

DMX prayed over me once and I could feel his anointing. I’m praying for his full recovery https://t.co/xVaid2NYqC — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 3, 2021

In a series of tweets, Missy Elliott shed light on DMX's character with a clip of him on a podcast where he opened up about being preyed on as a 14-year-old child.

I am going to leave this here with you! Now pray for his soul that was preyed on at 14 years old... pic.twitter.com/88BuqWxO4N — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

Advertisement

Other prominent members of Hollywood's music fraternity such as Eminem, SZA, ICE T, MC Hammer, and more have come forward to offer prayers and well wishes for DMX.

Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 3, 2021

🙏🏾 Prayers up for DMX ❤️ we love you man — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) April 3, 2021

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Prayers up for my brother DMX... 😔 — Ja Rule (@jarule) April 3, 2021

Advertisement

I love DMX SO MUCH 😣 praying hard for the king 🥺🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — SZA (@sza) April 3, 2021

My Sincere love and prayers go out to my homie @DMX during this difficult time.. Pull through my dude. pic.twitter.com/hNlTwDoFX8 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 3, 2021

While I’m doing everything else my heart is prayerfully with #DMX 🙏🏿 — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) April 4, 2021

The rapper's condition remains volatile, with doctors warning that oxygen deprivation to his brain has done extensive damage. While he is breathing independently, the long-term implications of the overdose cannot be estimated just yet.

Also read: James Charles was exposed for allegedly having inappropriate interactions with a sixth minor, as the grooming scandal intensifies.