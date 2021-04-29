Home Town Takeover: As Erin and Ben Napier head to renovate an entire town, an insight into HGTV’s spin-off series

Ben and Erin Napier have been seen on HGTV since 2016 when they started their series Home Town. They live in Mississippi and have restored southern homes in Laurel, Mississippi.

The HGTV couple are kicking off their new spin-off series, Home Town Takeover. It was announced on July 2, 2020. The six-episode spinoff is based in Wetumpka, Alabama. Napiers will be featured working on a project for another community.

Home Town Takeover will feature the couple in Wetumpka restoring 12 locations. The show will premiere on May 2, 2021.

Also read: T-Pain gets called the N-word while playing Call of Duty on Twitch, gets his revenge by destroying their entire team

When and where to watch Home Town Takeover?

Home Town Takeover will premiere on HGTV at 8/7 c on Sunday, May 2. It will also be available for streaming via Discovery+. Users can get a free 7-day free trial of Discovery+ when signing up for the first time.

Are you a fan of the movie, Big Fish? If so, you have one more reason to watch #HomeTownTakeover!



Watch the full behind-the-scenes exclusive at https://t.co/4ATdlUvjnY



Then get ready for the big event...Sunday at 8|7c. @erinrnapier @scotsmanco pic.twitter.com/uW0QrAx8qI — HGTV (@hgtv) April 28, 2021

Advertisement

A little about Home Town Takeover

Some of the locations up for renovation include markets, restaurants, old historic homes, and public spaces.

Home Town Takeover will feature special guests, including Sheryl Crow, Randy Fenoli, and Eddie Jackson. A press source stated:

"After receiving a deluge of 5,000 submissions, representing 2,600 towns from around the country, HGTV selected Wetumpka because, despite hardships, natural disasters and unexpected setbacks, the community’s undying spirit and resilience showed that they were ready to kickstart a comeback with HGTV’s help."

In 2020, the Napiers revealed the location with a special called Home Town: Small Town Salute.

Who are Erin and Ben Napier?

Erin co-hosted the series Home Town with her husband, Ben, on HGTV. The pair started the television series in 2016 on January 24th. The couple live in Mississippi and have restored southern homes in Laurel, Mississippi.

Ben has his own show called Home Town: Ben's Workshop. Ben's spinoff show can be watched on Discovery+. He also opened a woodshop in 2014 called Scotsman Co.

Eric owns two retail stores and a furniture line with her husband. In 2016, they opened Laurel Mercantile Co. The couple have also been married since 2008 and have one child together.

Also read: BTS's Butter: When and where to stream, and all you need to know about K-pop group's new English single