House of the Dragon 2: Who wins in the Fire and Blood? 

HBO released the official trailer for House of the Dragon season 2 on December 2, 2023, to give fans an indication of what to anticipate from the fantasy drama series this time. It's an action-packed thriller that includes glimpses of dragon warfare and sets the setting for a devastating war.

The show is based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood and revolves around the tension between clans of the Targaryen dynasty, serving as a prequel to Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon season 2 is headlined by Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, and Eve Best. They are joined by Tom Taylor, Vincent Reagan, and Clinton Liberty. It was created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condol, who serves as the showrunner.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from George R. R. Martin's Fire and Blood.

Who wins in Fire & Blood?

Fire & Blood focuses on Dance of the Dragon, a violent war between The Blacks and The Greens, warring factions of the Targaryen dynasty. While the Blacks consider Rhaenyra to be the heir to the Iron Throne, the Greens feel that Aegon is the true king. The war between the two proves to be an intense one and ends on a tragic note with virtually no winners.

King Aegon II emerges as the main survivor after his dragon burns and eats Rhaenyra. However, he is too badly maimed to defend his throne. In the end, his advisors put him out of his misery by poisoning him

Rhaenyra and Daemon's 10-year-old son, Aegon III, finally ascend to the throne of Westeros. However, he is too traumatized by the events of the war to be a great leader; thus, this is hardly a success for the Blacks.

Nonetheless, he tries to unite the factions by marrying Jaehaerya, Aegon's daughter. However, these efforts go in vain when she dies under mysterious circumstances, signaling the end of Alicent’s bloodline.

King Aegon III then continues his ill-fated reign, which sees the death of the last Targaryen dragon, and eventually dies at 36.

Is there a release date for Season 2 of House of the Dragon?

Casey Bloys, the CEO of HBO, revealed last month that House of the Dragon season 2 is slated to hit screens in early Summer 2024. However, he did not mention an exact release date

A still from House of the Dragon (Image via HBO)

It went on the floors on April 11, 2023, and was not affected by the WAG-AFRA strikes as it is based in the UK.

Does House of the Dragon break Canon?

There are some significant variations between the first season of the show and Fire & Blood. To begin with, Ser Qarl Correy murders Laenor Velaryon in the book. However, he fakes his death on the show, implying that he may return in the sequel.

Expand Tweet

Similarly, Alicent and Rhaenyra are not on good terms in the book. However, their friendship is the cornerstone of the House of the Dragon. The show also deviates from its source material in the sequence depicting Lucery's death. In the book, Aemond deliberately kills him, but on the show, the death is the result of an accident.

The show also does not feature Daeron, Alicent’s youngest son. Martin said the team didn't have enough time to include him in the first season. There’s no word on whether he’ll appear in the second installment.

House of the Dragon season one, meanwhile, is available to stream on HBO Max.