How did Ashley Judd hurt her leg? Actress reveals she is able to walk again after shattering her leg in four places

After shattering her leg in four places back in February 2021, actress Ashley Judd is now healing. Judd has been showcasing her rehabilitation process on social media and announced on August 1 that she is now able to walk on her own. In an Instagram post along with a few photos and videos, she wrote,

“Dear Friends, It is with reverence and quiet awe I offer this update. Today, five months and three weeks after the accident in the Congolese rainforest, I walked again, and in what fashion! I hiked in the #SwissNationalPark.”

She added that she felt at ease walking on her leg and foot and walked uphill on uneven surfaces confidently for an hour and walked down carefully as well. The "Tooth Fairy" star then rested in a meadow for a few hours. Judd said she still has a lot of stamina left to rebuild but is ready to do anything that can help her fully recover.

What happened to Ashley Judd's leg?

Ashley Judd broke her leg in February 2021. She suffered serious nerve damage after tripping over a fallen tree while doing research on the endangered ape species, bonobo in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Judd had to undergo an eight-hour surgery at a South African hospital following the incident. She was taken to hospital by six men in a rescue operation that took almost 55 hours. In her most recent Instagram post, the actress thanked all those who helped make her recovery possible.

Luckily for her, she was able to move her foot eventually as the recovery process took place faster than expected. While discussing the topic of recovery, Ashley Judd recalled the physical therapies she had to go through, including yoga, and said that she expected her foot to take at least one year to heal.

Born Ashley Tyler Ciminella, she is a well-known actress and political activist. She has been a part of Hollywood since the 90's and has been involved in global humanitarian efforts and political activism. Ashley Judd has been a part of many films that were box office successes and won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2012 for her performance as Rebecca Winstone in the television series, Missing.

Also read: What happened to Fetty Wap's daughter? Fans offer support as Rapper's baby mama Turquoise Miami mourns her 4-year old daughter's death

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish