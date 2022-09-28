"How can you not love Lucas?": Fans defend Caleb McLaughlin as Stranger Things star opens up on facing racism from fans

American actor Caleb McLaughlin is getting support online after he confessed to experiencing racism from fans at fandoms.

While appearing at the Heroes Comic Con in Belgium on September 25, the 20-year-old star revealed that he faced racism from certain Stranger Things fans because he was black.

L ☾ met timothée @spideychaIamet #TUDUM #CalebMcLaughlin @HComicConBE here's caleb talking about how he had to deal with racism just because he was "the black kid who was mean to eleven in season 1" and felt like it was important to share his thoughts on that :) #StrangerThings here's caleb talking about how he had to deal with racism just because he was "the black kid who was mean to eleven in season 1" and felt like it was important to share his thoughts on that :) #StrangerThings #TUDUM #CalebMcLaughlin @HComicConBE https://t.co/JZoXS9aaBW

He also stated that people would diss him because of his character, Lucas, who was mean to Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven on the show.

At the conference, McLaughlin said that all this affected him as a young actor who plays one of the lead characters in Stranger Things alongside Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, and Charlie Heaton.

Fans defended Caleb McLaughlin on Twitter

After Caleb McLaughlin's comments went viral online, several fans hailed the Stranger Things star for gathering the courage to talk about his heartbreaking experience. Others pointed out how he is not the only actor to talk about dealing with racism in this time and age.

mich @yhcim13 Caleb Mclaughlin coming out and talking about the racism and complete bigotry within the Stranger Things fandom is so heartbreaking. But everything he said is nothing but factssss Caleb Mclaughlin coming out and talking about the racism and complete bigotry within the Stranger Things fandom is so heartbreaking. But everything he said is nothing but factssss

sk @kirkxxs nonblack stranger things fans need to watch how they talk to and about caleb mclaughlin nonblack stranger things fans need to watch how they talk to and about caleb mclaughlin

k⭒ @dansensolsens Caleb Mclaughlin deserves the world, and yet another victim of an anti black fandom & work environment. When will it stop? Caleb Mclaughlin deserves the world, and yet another victim of an anti black fandom & work environment. When will it stop?

Jason (StarWind) @EscaflowneClown L ☾ met timothée @spideychaIamet #TUDUM #CalebMcLaughlin @HComicConBE here's caleb talking about how he had to deal with racism just because he was "the black kid who was mean to eleven in season 1" and felt like it was important to share his thoughts on that :) #StrangerThings here's caleb talking about how he had to deal with racism just because he was "the black kid who was mean to eleven in season 1" and felt like it was important to share his thoughts on that :) #StrangerThings #TUDUM #CalebMcLaughlin @HComicConBE https://t.co/JZoXS9aaBW This reminds me of the treatment of that boy from this recent season on those red carpets. Y'all know what I'm talking about. The racism in the media is obvious and from the fans. I love that he is not being silent about it. Sending love to Caleb McLaughlin twitter.com/spideychaIamet… This reminds me of the treatment of that boy from this recent season on those red carpets. Y'all know what I'm talking about. The racism in the media is obvious and from the fans. I love that he is not being silent about it. Sending love to Caleb McLaughlin twitter.com/spideychaIamet…

Outta Pocket @tashanajonezin The people downplaying Caleb McLaughlin’s statement about him being less liked due to racism is HIGHLY apparent by the multiple people saying his character is highly annoying…



There’s no character in the whole Stranger Things cast that could possibly be more annoying that MIKE! The people downplaying Caleb McLaughlin’s statement about him being less liked due to racism is HIGHLY apparent by the multiple people saying his character is highly annoying…There’s no character in the whole Stranger Things cast that could possibly be more annoying that MIKE!

💭 @COMFORTCADIE Caleb McLaughlin deserve all the love. Caleb McLaughlin deserve all the love.

Nguyên Lê 🍥 @nle318



On top of that, when will stories like these end? Variety @Variety



bit.ly/3rdwwBQ “Some people don’t follow me or don’t support me because I’m Black. Sometimes overseas you feel the racism, you feel the bigotry. Sometimes it’s hard to talk about and for people to understand, but when I was younger it definitely affected me a lot.” “Some people don’t follow me or don’t support me because I’m Black. Sometimes overseas you feel the racism, you feel the bigotry. Sometimes it’s hard to talk about and for people to understand, but when I was younger it definitely affected me a lot.”bit.ly/3rdwwBQ Finding Caleb McLaughlin to be brave to also mention the racism from overseas, which, doesn’t matter if good or bad in nature, is a quadrant of the fandom that pop culture coverage would often leave out.On top of that, when will stories like these end? twitter.com/variety/status… Finding Caleb McLaughlin to be brave to also mention the racism from overseas, which, doesn’t matter if good or bad in nature, is a quadrant of the fandom that pop culture coverage would often leave out. On top of that, when will stories like these end? twitter.com/variety/status…

🌏🔎Leigh Alexander 🐬💿✨ @leighalexander



buzzfeednews.com/article/stepha… it has always soured the show for me how the writers clearly hate Lucas and think nothing of throwing brilliant adorable young actor under the bus it has always soured the show for me how the writers clearly hate Lucas and think nothing of throwing brilliant adorable young actor under the bus buzzfeednews.com/article/stepha…

Bell @BellamyKeppner Anyways stan Caleb Mclaughlin this beautiful charismatic talented A lister in the making and Lucas Sinclair one of the top interesting and talented actors on #StrangerThings Anyways stan Caleb Mclaughlin this beautiful charismatic talented A lister in the making and Lucas Sinclair one of the top interesting and talented actors on #StrangerThings https://t.co/rz2WJxCpzY

SoulTaker 💀💀💀💀 @soultaker7777 @calebmclaughlin A damn shame I just got into the show and my daughters loves you and im a fan bro #CalebMcLaughlin A damn shame I just got into the show and my daughters loves you and im a fan bro #CalebMcLaughlin @calebmclaughlin https://t.co/JvhQTYJ0cZ

Millie @Meilleyy The fact that Caleb McLaughlin doesn't get the hype & recognition that the rest of the them get is definitely proof racism is still all too real. The fact that Caleb McLaughlin doesn't get the hype & recognition that the rest of the them get is definitely proof racism is still all too real.

anna @surferboyzaza caleb mclaughlin is so underrated and that’s entirely because of racism caleb mclaughlin is so underrated and that’s entirely because of racism

Act an ass on him @madridexists The Stranger Things fandom is absolutely crazy. The fandom is toxic and weird. I feel really sorry for all of those actors on the show. And I can’t wait til this is over so they can finally be free. Between racism amongst Caleb McLaughlin, hate towards Millie Bobby Brown, The Stranger Things fandom is absolutely crazy. The fandom is toxic and weird. I feel really sorry for all of those actors on the show. And I can’t wait til this is over so they can finally be free. Between racism amongst Caleb McLaughlin, hate towards Millie Bobby Brown,

Caleb McLaughlin reveals facing racism in public eye affected him

While speaking at the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention, Caleb McLaughlin stated that racism "took a toll" on him as a young actor and black kid.

Sitting on the panel, he said:

"My very first Comic-Con, some people didn't stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, 'Oh I didn't want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven.' Even now some people don't follow me or don't support me because I'm Black.

"Sometimes overseas you feel the racism, you feel the bigotry. Sometimes it's hard to talk about and for people to understand, but when I was younger it definitely affected me a lot."

He added that all these experiences would make him question his self-worth, wondering:

“Why am I the least favorite? The least amount of followers? I’m on the same show as everybody from Season 1.”

It was then when his parents intervened and explained the situation to him.

“My parents had to be like, ‘It’s a sad truth, but it’s because you’re the Black child on the show… Because I was born with this beautiful chocolate skin, I’m not loved. But that’s why with my platform I want to spread positivity and love because I do not give hate back to people who give hate to me.”

Caleb appeared on the first season of Stranger Things at the age of 14 as Lucas Sinclair. The series debuted in 2016 and made him and his teenage co-stars rise to prominence.

Caleb McLaughlin is one of the many actors who have spoken up about experiencing racism from toxic fans. In May 2022, Moses Ingram from Obi-Wan Kenobi revealed that she received harassment messages from fans after her series was released on Disney+.

Moreover, Halle Bailey from The Little Mermaid and Steve Toussaint from House of the Dragon have also publicly spoken about getting racist messages from certain fans.

