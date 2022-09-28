"How can you not love Lucas?": Fans defend Caleb McLaughlin as Stranger Things star opens up on facing racism from fans

American actor Caleb McLaughlin is getting support online after he confessed to experiencing racism from fans at fandoms.
While appearing at the Heroes Comic Con in Belgium on September 25, the 20-year-old star revealed that he faced racism from certain Stranger Things fans because he was black.
He also stated that people would diss him because of his character, Lucas, who was mean to Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven on the show.
At the conference, McLaughlin said that all this affected him as a young actor who plays one of the lead characters in Stranger Things alongside Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, and Charlie Heaton.
Fans defended Caleb McLaughlin on Twitter
After Caleb McLaughlin's comments went viral online, several fans hailed the Stranger Things star for gathering the courage to talk about his heartbreaking experience. Others pointed out how he is not the only actor to talk about dealing with racism in this time and age.
Caleb McLaughlin reveals facing racism in public eye affected him
While speaking at the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention, Caleb McLaughlin stated that racism "took a toll" on him as a young actor and black kid.
Sitting on the panel, he said:
"My very first Comic-Con, some people didn't stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, 'Oh I didn't want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven.' Even now some people don't follow me or don't support me because I'm Black.
"Sometimes overseas you feel the racism, you feel the bigotry. Sometimes it's hard to talk about and for people to understand, but when I was younger it definitely affected me a lot."
He added that all these experiences would make him question his self-worth, wondering:
“Why am I the least favorite? The least amount of followers? I’m on the same show as everybody from Season 1.”
It was then when his parents intervened and explained the situation to him.
“My parents had to be like, ‘It’s a sad truth, but it’s because you’re the Black child on the show… Because I was born with this beautiful chocolate skin, I’m not loved. But that’s why with my platform I want to spread positivity and love because I do not give hate back to people who give hate to me.”
Caleb appeared on the first season of Stranger Things at the age of 14 as Lucas Sinclair. The series debuted in 2016 and made him and his teenage co-stars rise to prominence.
Caleb McLaughlin is one of the many actors who have spoken up about experiencing racism from toxic fans. In May 2022, Moses Ingram from Obi-Wan Kenobi revealed that she received harassment messages from fans after her series was released on Disney+.
Moreover, Halle Bailey from The Little Mermaid and Steve Toussaint from House of the Dragon have also publicly spoken about getting racist messages from certain fans.