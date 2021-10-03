How would Daredevil come into MCU? Marvel's rumored plans explored about series' reboot

After the Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser dropped a month back, MCU fans were excited to catch a glimpse of Daredevil/Matt Murdock in the clip. However, Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) has confirmed that it was not him in the footage. The fact also corroborated by the IMAX version of the trailer that had a taller aspect ratio.

The negative confirmation had left Marvel fans feeling blue. However, the fandom again rejoiced when rumors arose about Vincent D'Onofrio (who played Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in the Daredevil series) joining the cast of Marvel's upcoming series on Disney +, Hawkeye.

On October 2, trusted insider Daniel Richtman reported on his Patreon page that Marvel is currently looking into a potential Daredevil series. The report also stated that Marvel would allegedly continue Netflix's Daredevil series with a soft-reboot that would keep most of the original cast.

How would Marvel's Daredevil enter the MCU?

Warning! The below portion has some spoilers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

As established by the Venom 2 post-credit scene, Venom was transported into the main universe of the MCU after the multiverse collapsed. The amalgamation of different realities (universes) could be because of the Loki series' ending or the miscast spell by Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home (as shown in the trailer).

Like Venom, Matt Murdock could be introduced as an attorney for Peter Parker in NWH. This would also explain Kingpin's potential cameo in Hawkeye. Furthermore, Richtman also alleged that most of the Daredevil cast could show up in the Hawkeye-spinoff series that features Echo.

In the comics, Echo (or Maya Lopez) is the daughter of Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln, who was killed by Wilson Fisk, who wanted to frame his death on the Devil of Hell's Kitchen. Later, Maya was taken in by Fisk (Kingpin), who became a father figure to her.

Variant Theory:

Netflix's Daredevil made very few loose callbacks to the Chitauri invasion of 2012's The Avengers. However, MCU could establish newer variants of the original cast like in the What If…? Series. This would prevent the need to retcon the events of the Netflix series.

Here's how fans reacted to this rumor of Daredevil joining MCU

Charlie Cox's last appearance as Matt Murdock was in 2018's Daredevil Season 3 on Netflix. After which, all the Netflix X Marvel series were canceled, and the rights went back to Marvel. However, there was a legal period of two years before Marvel could use its characters, which has since elapsed. This makes the rumors of the cast appearing in the Echo series very plausible.

Also Read

With Daredevil's potential return in sight, there are also chances of Punisher and Jessica Jones making their MCU debuts in the foreseeable future.

