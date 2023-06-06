How Do You Measure A Year? on HBO: Release date, trailer, and more details

How Do You Measure a Year? is an extraordinary documentary that spans over 17 years, capturing the touching journey of a father as he documents his daughter's growth and development on each birthday. The heartwarming HBO original film is set to release on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Ella Rosenblatt (Image via HBO)

This documentary showcases the profound bond between a parent and child, as well as the remarkable transformation that occurs over time.

Here is the synopsis of How Do You Measure a Year? as stated by IMDb:

"From the time she was two years old and until she turned 18, they had a ritual: Dad asked (and filmed), and Ella answered. What do you dream about? What scares you? What do you think about our relationship? This is a little story about growing up and the love between father and daughter."

How Do You Measure a Year? is directed by Jay Rosenblatt, a talented filmmaker known for When We Were Bullies, The Smell of Burning Ants, Phantom Limb, and I Used to Be a Filmmaker. The film also stars Ella Rosenblatt, who plays a significant role in this emotional journey captured on screen.

A heartwarming documentary capturing a father's unforgettable journey

Oscar-nominated documentary How Do You Measure a Year? has garnered a lot of critical acclaim. Directed by Jay Rosenblatt, the film showcases a unique collaboration between a father and daughter, delving into the profound impact of their journey.

For 16 consecutive years, Rosenblatt embarked on a heartfelt tradition to capture his daughter Ella's journey. On each of Ella's birthdays, Rosenblatt would pick up his video camera and document her responses to various questions, keeping himself predominantly off-camera.

This poignant ritual commenced when Ella was just two years old and concluded on her 18th birthday. The resulting footage encapsulates a remarkable coming-of-age story, offering a unique and intimate glimpse into Ella's growth and evolution over the years.

Ella Rosenblatt (Image via HBO)

From the trailer, we can observe that this documentary is not only a tribute to the love between a father and daughter but also an ode to the universal experience of parenthood. It explores the joys, challenges, and sacrifices that come with raising a child and showcase the transformative power of familial bonds.

More about How Do You Measure a Year?

As HBO continues to curate a diverse and compelling lineup of documentaries, the addition of How Do You Measure a Year? further solidifies their commitment to thought-provoking and emotionally resonant storytelling. Audiences can anticipate a cinematic experience that touches their hearts and sparks meaningful conversations.

Jay Rosenblatt is widely recognized and respected as a talented director within the filmmaking industry. Throughout his career, he has created a diverse range of documentaries and short films that explore profound themes and engage audiences on a deep level.

This is the second time Rosenblatt has been nominated for Academy Award, after his documentary When We Were Bullies, which delves into a childhood incident in New York.

The acquisition of How Do You Measure a Year? by HBO Documentary Films ensures that the documentary will reach a wide audience, allowing viewers to experience the unique collaboration between Rosenblatt, the father, and his daughter. The film promises to be a moving and introspective exploration of family, time, and the power of love.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, June 14, 2023, to watch How Do You Measure a Year? exclusively on HBO.

Poll : 0 votes